Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing Argentine gem, Inaki Pena set to join Elche, and more - August 24, 2025

Barcelona secured a hard-fought 3-2 win over Levante at the Ciutat de Valencia on Saturday, August 23, in the league. Pedri and Ferran Torres got on the scoresheet before a late Unai Elgezabal own goal secured all three points for Hansi Flick's team.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Catalans are interested in an Argentine prodigy. Elsewhere, Inaki Pena is close to leaving Camp Nou this summer to move to newly promoted LaLiga club Elche.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from August 24, 2025.

Barcelona eyeing Ian Subiabre

Ian Subiabre

Barcelona have identified River Plate teenager Ian Subiabre as their next target, according to TNT Sports Argentina. The Catalans have always had an eye out for exciting talents from across the world and have now unearthed a gem in the Argentine.

Ad

Trending

Subiabre is a right winger who is equally comfortable operating through the middle as well as on the left. The 18-year-old has scored seven goals from 30 games for River Plate's reserves so far.

While he is not an established face with the senior side yet, he has caught the eye with his efforts. Subiabre has appeared 18 times for the first team to date, scoring one goal.

Interestingly, the Argentine forward's contract with the South American giants runs out at the end of next year, making him a lucrative option for the Spanish champions. Barcelona remain under financial difficulties and are currently pursuing cost-effective options in the market to strengthen their squad.

Ad

Subiabre has emerged as an option, although any move will have to wait until January next year. The Catalans were also interested in signing former River Plate forward Franco Mastantuono this summer, but the player ended up moving to Real Madrid instead.

Inaki Pena set to join Elche

Inaki Pena

Inaki Pena is on his way to Elche this summer, according to Matteo Moretto. Barcelona are well stocked in the goalkeeping department right now, and the Spaniard is surplus to requirements.

Ad

The Catalans signed Joan Garcia from Espanyol this summer as a possible long-term replacement for Marc Andre ter Stegen. The German custodian is currently sidelined after a back surgery, and his future remains uncertain too.

Wojciech Szczesny, meanwhile, recently signed an extension with the LaLiga champions and is expected to serve as Garcia's deputy. Barcelona are now working to renew Pena's stay at the club until 2029 before offloading him on loan. Celta Vigo, Girona, and Como were all in the race for the 26-year-old, but it now looks like he is set to join the LaLiga newbies instead.

Ad

Eric Garcia close to renewal

Eric Garcia

Eric Garcia is close to signing an extension with Barcelona, according to SPORT. The Catalans have already tied multiple first team stars to new deals this year, and have now turned to the Spanish defender.

Ad

Eric Garcia covered at center back, right-back, and in midfield last season, and his versatility made him an asset for Hansi Flick. The German manager now considers the Spaniard a vital cog in his squad.

The 24-year-old's contract at Camp Nou is due to expire next summer, there have been some doubts regarding his future. However, the LaLiga champions are working to extend his stay until 2030 in the coming days.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9500 articles for the website, and has garnered close to 21 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More