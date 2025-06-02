Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing Arsenal ace, Robert Lewandowski not looking to leave, and more - June 2, 2025

Barcelona are working to add more quality to their squad before the start of the new campaign. Hansi Flick is eager to upgrade his roster despite securing a domestic treble this season.

Meanwhile, the Catalans are interested in an Arsenal midfielder. Elsewhere, Robert Lewandowski has no plans to leave the LaLiga champions this year.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from June 2, 2025.

Barcelona eyeing Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey

Barcelona are planning a Bosman move for Thomas Partey this summer, according to The Sun. The Ghanaian midfielder's contract with Arsenal expires next month and he is yet to sign a new deal.

Partey has been indispensable for the Gunners this season, registering four goals and three assists from 52 games across competitions. While Partey is settled at the Emirates, he is looking for a contract that reflects his importance to the club.

Meanwhile, Hansi Flick is a fan of the 31-year-old and apparently wants him at Camp Nou this summer. The chance to sign Partey for free is also an attractive option for the Catalans, who remain under financial difficulties.

Robert Lewandowski not looking to leave

Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski has insisted that he will not leave Camp Nou this summer. The Polish striker's contract expires in the summer of 2026, and speculation remains ripe regarding his next move.

However, speaking recently as cited by Barca Universal, Lewandowski insisted that he remains hungry for more success with Barcelona.

“It is not an issue for me. I will stay next season. I’ve already won more than 30 titles in my career. But I’m still ready for more. Right now, all I have on my mind is Barcelona. Our team will be stronger next season,” said Lewandowski.

He continued:

“My biological age is 30. That’s how I feel, and I track it constantly. In the end, it’s about what my heart and my head tell me.”

Lewandowski has scored 42 goals from 52 games this season, but is due to turn 37 in August.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen rubbishes exit rumors

Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has stated that he will stay at Barcelona beyond the summer. The German custodian's future has been thrown up in the air following the club's pursuit of Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

Speaking to the press while on international duty, Ter Stegen welcomed the competition for places at Camp Nou.

“Will the rumors that the club wants to sell me affect me? No one has spoken to me about this, so I don’t know the situation. I’m not worried. I know I will be at Barcelona next year.”

He continued:

“I haven’t spoken to Hansi Flick and there has not been any contact in recent days because I don’t see any reason for that at the moment. Nothing has happened that justifies the conversation.”

He concluded:

“If I remember correctly, and if nothing new has happened in the last few hours, we only have two goalkeepers for next season, Inaki and I. So basically, the competition is between us. And whoever comes in, no matter what, will have to face this competition.”

Ter Stegen missed much of the recently concluded season with a knee injury, registering just nine appearances.

