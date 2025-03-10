Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing attacking duo, Arsenal want Jules Kounde, and more - March 10, 2025

Barcelona are preparing to face Benfica at home in their Champions League Round of 16 second leg on Tuesday, March 11. Hansi Flick's team have a slender 1-0 advantage in the tie from the first leg.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have set their sights on two attackers ahead of the summer. Elsewhere, Arsenal are interested in Jules Kounde.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from March 10, 2024.

Barcelona eyeing Ademola Lookman and Samu Aghehowa

Ademola Lookman

Barcelona are planning to spend €100m to secure the services of Ademola Lookman and Samu Aghehowa this summer, according to Fichajes. The Catalans already have one of the fiercest attacks in Europe.

Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal, and Rafinha have scored a total of 70 goals in all competitions this season. However, that hasn't stopped the LaLiga giants from eyeing attacking reinforcements.

Lewandowski's contract expires in 2026, although there's an option for an additional year. It is no secret that Barcelona are looking for the legendary Pole's long-term replacement, and Aghehowa could be an option for the job.

The 20-year-old has been on fire since joining Porto last summer, registering 20 goals from 33 games. Aghehowa is expected to cost around €50-60m this year.

Meanwhile, the Catalans also have their eyes on Lookman, whose future at Atalanta remains up in the air. The Nigerian forward has found the back of the net 18 times in 37 games this season, while also chipping in with seven assists.

Lookman's contract expires next summer and he could be on the move at the end of this campaign. The 27-year-old could fit in quite well at Camp Nou and Barcelona could sign him for €40m this year.

Arsenal want Jules Kounde

Jules Kounde

Arsenal want to take Jules Kounde to the Emirates this summer, according to Fichajes. The Gunners are expected to invest in their attack this year with their pursuit of the Premier League title all but over this campaign.

However, it now appears that Mikel Arteta wants a new right-back as well, and has identified Kounde as the ideal candidate for the job. The Frenchman has been indispensable for Barcelona this season, registering three goals and eight assists from 41 games across competitions.

While he is naturally a center-back, Kounde has made the right-back position his own under Hansi Flick. The 26-year-old's efforts have now earned him admirers at the Emirates.

The Catalans are not actively looking to offload Jules Kounde, whose contract runs until 2027. However, Arsenal are convinced that they could turn the LaLiga giants' heads with a €60m offer.

Sevilla interested in Inaki Pena

Inaki Pena

Sevilla are ready to offer Inaki Pena a chance to redeem this career, according to Fichajes. The Spanish goalkeeper's contract with Barcelona expires next summer and his future remains up in the air.

Pena has dropped down the pecking order this season following the arrival of Wojciech Szczesny in October last year. The veteran Pole came out of retirement to help the Catalans deal with Marc-Andre ter Stegen's injury.

Szczesny has lived up to the billing and could end up signing a new deal. The situation has added to speculation regarding Pena's future, given that his contract expires next summer. Sevilla are now ready to offer him a lifeline this summer.

