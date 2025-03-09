Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing EPL ace, Arsenal want Frenkie de Jong, and more - March 9, 2025

Barcelona's LaLiga game against Osasuna was postponed on Saturday following the unfortunate demise of their team doctor. Hansi Flick's team remain at the top of the league table after 26 games this season.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have set their sights on a Premier League right-back. Elsewhere, Arsenal are interested in Frenkie de Jong.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from March 9, 2025.

Barcelona eyeing Daniel Munoz

Daniel Munoz

Barcelona are contemplating a move for Daniel Munoz this summer, according to Antena 2 via MARCA. The LaLiga giants are looking for a proper backup for Jules Kounde this year.

The French defender has been filling in at right-back this season, even though he is naturally a center back. Kounde has registered three goals and eight assists from 41 games across competitions, 38 of which have been starts.

The 26-year-old is highly rated at Camp Nou, but the Catalans lack proper cover for the position. Hector Fort has struggled to impress and the LaLiga giants are now eyeing a new right-back to compete with Kounde.

Barcelona have now found their man in Munoz, who has been on a roll with Crystal Palace of late. The Colombian has registered five goals and five assists from 33 games this season with the Eagles. Munoz has previously professed his love for the Catalans, but is wanted at Chelsea and Manchester City as well.

Arsenal want Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong

Arsenal are eyeing a move for Frenkie de Jong this summer, according to Fichajes.net The Dutchman has entered the final 18 months of his contract with Barcelona and is yet to commit his future to the club.

De Jong has been linked with a move away from Camp Nou for a while. He has been in and out of the first team under Hansi Flick, so his situation remains tense.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta is eyeing midfield reinforcements this summer with Thomas Partey and Jorginho both out of contract. The Spanish manager is already hot on the heels of Martin Zubimendi, and now wants to pair the Spaniard with De Jong at the Emirates.

Robert Lewandowski not looking to leave

Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski is not in talks to move to the Middle East this summer, his agent Pini Zahavi has confirmed. The Polish striker will turn 37 in August this year, but has been in red hot form this season.

Lewandowski has registered 34 goals from 38 games for Barcelona this season and has been indispensable under Hansi Flick. Recent reports have stated that Saudi clubs are already planning to move for him this summer.

However, speaking recently as cited by Mundo Deportivo, Zahavi insisted that his client remains settled at Camp Nou.

“Talking about offers from the Saudi League is not true, we have not received any official offer and no Saudi club has contacted us regarding the player,” said Zahavi.

He continued:

“Lewandowski is happy at Barcelona and will remain with the team next season 100 percent,” he said. “We have a contract with the club and we respect it until its end.”

Lewandowski's contract runs until 2026, but it is believed that the LaLiga giants want to renew his stay for another season.

