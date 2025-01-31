Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing Feyenoord ace, Pedri signs extension, and more - January 31, 2025

Barcelona will next face Alaves at home on Sunday, February 2, in LaLiga. Hansi Flick's team are currently third in the league table after 21 games, seven points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have set their sights on a Mexican striker who plays for Feyenoord. Elsewhere, Pedri has committed his future to the LaLiga giants.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from January 31, 2025.

Barcelona eyeing Santiago Gimenez

Santiago Gimenez

Barcelona are interested in Santiago Gimenez, according to Fichajes.net. The Catalans are laying down succession plans for Robert Lewandowski, who will turn 37 this August.

The Pole has been in inspired form under Hansi Flick this season, scoring 29 goals from 31 games across competitions. However, he cannot be expected to carry on forever, and the LaLiga giants are scouting the market for a long-term replacement.

Gimenez has popped up on their radar following some fine performances with Feyenoord. The 23-year-old has registered 16 goals from 19 games for the Dutch side this season and already has admirers across the continent.

Barcelona are also eyeing him with interest, but prising him away won't be a walk in the park. The Mexican striker is under contract with the Eredivisie side until 2027 and reportedly has a €50m price tag on his head.

The Catalans are yet to initiate talks for the striker but view him as a good fit in Hansi Flick's plans. However, his price tag could pose a problem, given that the LaLiga giants remain under financial problems.

Pedri signs extension

Pedri has extended his stay at Camp Nou

Pedri has signed a new deal with Barcelona until 2030, the club have confirmed. The two parties were locked in talks regarding a renewal for a while, and the Catalans have now managed to secure the Spaniard's future.

Pedri has been in resurgent form under Hansi Flick this season and is one of the German manager's most trusted men. The 22-year-old has scored four goals and set up four more from 32 games across competitions, all but two of which have been starts.

Pedri's previous contract was due to expire in 2026, prompting clubs across Europe to eye his situation with interest. However, Barcelona have now managed to end all speculation regarding his future.

Hector Fort turns down move to Como

Hector Fort

Hector Fort turned down a move to Como this month, according to Catalunya Radio. The Serie A side's head coach, Cesc Fabregas, is apparently keen to add the player to his kitty.

On Fabregas' behest, Como even submitted a proposal to Fort, who has struggled for game time at Barcelona this season. The 18-year-old right-back has played second-fiddle to Jules Kounde this campaign.

Fort has appeared just 12 times across competitions for the Catalans this year, only two of which were starts. Como were keen to offer him a chance at regular football, but the Spaniard has now turned them down.

Despite his lack of game time at Camp Nou, the player has no desire to leave. The teenager is eager to stay and fight for his place under Hansi Flick.

