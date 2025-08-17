Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing LaLiga ace, Girona want Inaki Pena, and more - August 17, 2025

Barcelona secured a 3-0 win over Mallorca at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix on Saturday, August 16, in LaLiga. Raphinha, Ferran Torres, and Lamine Yamal got on the scoresheet to mark a perfect start to the season for Hansi Flick.

Meanwhile, the Catalans are interested in a Cameroonian striker. Elsewhere, Girona are eyeing a move for Inaki Pena this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from August 17, 2025.

Barcelona eyeing Etta Eyong

Etta Eyong

Barcelona are interested in Etta Eyong, according to Fichajes. The Catalans are laying down succession plans for Robert Lewandowski, who is in the final year of his contract.

The Polish striker is set to turn 37 next week, and this is likely to be his final season at Camp Nou. The LaLiga champions have already sprung into action to identify his replacement, with the likes of Alexander Isak, and Julian Alvarez named as options.

Eyong has popped up on their radar of late after an impressive run with the Villarreal B team. The 21-year-old scored 19 goals from 30 games last season, and is admired by clubs across Spain.

Eyong's efforts have also seen him break into the senior team last season, and he has already scored twice in five games so far. That includes one goal in the 2-0 win over Oveido this week in LaLiga.

The Cameroonian's efforts have convinced Barcelona, who are keeping him under close watch. However, the Catalans are not the only party in the race for the young striker. The competition could further intensify if Eyong manages to hold on to his explosive rise with Villarreal.

Girona want Inaki Pena

Inaki Pena

Girona have set their sights on Inaki Pena, says Fichajes. The Spanish custodian is no longer part of Barcelona's plans, and is expected to leave this summer.

The Catalans are overcrowded in the goalkeeping department, following the acquisition of Joan Garcia from Espanyol. Hansi Flick also has Wojciech Szczesny in his roster, while Marc-Andre ter Stegen remains sidelined after a back surgery.

Pena struggled for chances in the second half of last season, but his stock remains high. Girona are ready to prise him away from Camp Nou this summer. The player is under contract until 2026, and recent reports have suggested that Barcelona could tie him down to a new deal before loaning him out.

Catalans complete Marcus Rashford registration

Marcus Rashford

Barcelona managed to complete the registration of Marcus Rashford in LaLiga in time for the Mallorca game. The English forward moved to Camp Nou from Manchester United this summer on a season-long loan, with an option for a permanent stay.

There were initial doubts regarding his involvement as the Catalans struggled to register their new signing due to financial woes. However, the LaLiga champions eventually managed to get the 27-year-old registered in time for Saturday's game.

Rashford started the game from the bench, and came on in the 69th minute in place of Ferran Torres. The Englishman will be another option available for Hansi Flick for the No. 9 role, although Robert Lewandowski remains the preferred choice for the position.

