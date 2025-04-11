Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing LaLiga ace, Hansi Flick willing to stay, more - April 10, 2025

Barcelona are putting together final preparations ahead of their trip to Estadio Municipal de Butarque on Saturday, April 12, to face Leganes in LaLiga. Hansi Flick's team are leading the title race after 30 games, four points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Catalans have set their sights on a LaLiga goalkeeper. Elsewhere, Flick is ready to extend his stay at Camp Nou.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from April 11, 2025.

Barcelona eyeing Alex Remiro

Alex Remiro

Barcelona have identified Alex Remiro as a successor for Marc-Andre ter Stegen, according to Catalunya Radio. Sporting manager Deco is a big fan of the Spaniard and sees him as a long-term solution between the sticks.

Ad

Trending

The Catalans are likely to start the new campaign with Ter Stegen as the No.1, while Wojciech Szczesny is expected to be his backup. However, with both players on the wrong side of 30, the LaLiga giants are already laying down succession plans.

Inaki Pena is no longer part of the club's plans and is likely to leave at the end of this season. Remiro has now emerged as a replacement, following some assured outings with Real Sociedad.

Ad

The 30-year-old has registered 15 clean sheets from 42 games for the Basque club this season. He is under contract with Real Sociedad until 2027, and Barcelona want to add him to their roster. However, a move is unlikely this summer and is expected to materialize next year.

Hansi Flick willing to stay

Hansi Flick

Hansi Flick is ready to commit his future to Barcelona, according to SPORT. The German manager's contract with the Catalans expires in 2026, and the club are keen to keep hold of him for a while.

Ad

Flick has transformed the LaLiga giants' fortunes since taking charge last summer. They have already won the Supercopa de España, and have reached the Copa del Rey final.

Barcelona are also leading the title race and are among the favorites to lift the Champions League. Flick's team are playing free-flowing, attacking football that has fans drooling.

The Catalans, as such, want him to hang around for a while, and have already reached out to the German's agent, Pini Zahavi, to script an extension. It now appears that Flick is also ready to sign a new deal until 2027.

Ad

The LaLiga giants plan to eventually evaluate his future on a yearly basis. The German is also settled at Camp Nou and wants to hang up his boots at the end of his tenure with the club.

Frenkie de Jong not interested in Saudi Arabia move

Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong has no desire to move to the Middle East this summer, according to SPORT. The Dutch midfielder is heavily courted by clubs from Saudi Arabia, who are ready to offer him a massive pay package to lure him away.

Ad

However, the 27-year-old has ruled out a move to the Middle East and remains focused on staying. De Jong believes in Hansi Flick's project and is convinced that Barcelona are ready to win titles.

As such, he is prioritising a stay and is ready to negotiate an extension. The German manager also wanted the Dutchman to sign a new deal and has instructed the club to make it happen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written over 8500 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5Million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More