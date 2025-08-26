Barcelona return to action on Sunday, August 31, when they travel to the Estadio de Vallecas to face Rayo Vallecano in the league. Hansi Flick's team have already won their first two game of the new season.

Meanwhile, the LaLiga champions have turned their attention to a Cameroonian striker. Elsewhere, the Catalans are hot on the heels of Ian Subiabre.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from August 26, 2025.

Barcelona eyeing Etta Eyong

Etta Eyong

Barcelona are planning a move for Etta Eyong this summer, according to SPORT. The Catalans are laying down succession plans for Robert Lewandowski, who is in the twilight of his career.

Lewandowski recently turned 37 years old, and is also in the final year of his contract. The veteran Pole was outstanding for the LaLiga champions last season, scoring 42 goals in 52 games.

However, the player cannot be expected to hold on to his high standards for much longer, and Barcelona are already scouting the market for a replacement. Eying had emerged as a long-term option for the job.

While he is not the finished material yet, Deco and Co. believe that the 21-year-old has a very high ceiling and can be a future superstar. Interestingly, the Cameroonian forward has a €10m release clause in his contract with Villarreal, which makes him an enticing option for the Catalans.

The plan is to sign the player and immediately send his out in loan to avoid any registration issues. However, there's rising interest in his signature, with Real Betis and Real Sociedad among the clubs in the race.

Ian Subiabre to cost €25.6m

Ian Subiabre

Barcelona will have to pay €25.6m to sign Ian Subiabre, according to TNT Sport via Mundo Deportivo. Recent reports have suggested that the Argentine starlet has caught the eye of the Catalans.

Subiabre has enjoyed a steady rise with River Plate, already scoring one goal from 18 appearances for the senior side. The 18-year-old left-footed winger is capable enough to operate on both flanks and also impressed in the last South American Under-20 Championship.

The LaLiga champions are enticed by his versatility and believe that he can add value to their squad. Barcelona are always on the lookout for the next emerging talent from South America and Subiabre is firmly on their agenda.

The Catalans are already planning to scout the Argentine at the upcoming Under-20 World Cup at Chile. However, the financial aspects of the deal remain a hurdle for the Spanish champions.

Aston Villa offer €30m for Marc Casado

Marc Casado

Aston Villa have submitted their opening offer for Marc Casado, according to El Pais. The Spanish midfielder is no longer a guaranteed starter under Hansi Flick, and remains behind the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Pedri and Gavi at the moment.

Recent reports have suggested that Barcelona are willing to cash in on Casado this summer. The 21-year-old is highly rated at Camp Nou, but the Catalans' poor financial situation could force them to let him go.

It is believed that the LaLiga champions want €30m for his signature, and Villa's offer matches their asking price. Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur are apparently in the race as well.

