Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing Leeds United ace, club want Marcus Rashford, and more - May 11, 2025

Barcelona welcome Real Madrid to the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday, May 11, in LaLiga. Hansi Flick's team have already defeated their bitter rivals thrice this season, including a 4-0 win at the Santiago Bernabeu in the league in October.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Catalans have set their sights on a Leeds United full-back. Elsewhere, the LaLiga giants have retained their interest in Marcus Rashford.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from May 11, 2025.

Barcelona eyeing Junior Firpo

Junior Firpo

Barcelona are ready to bring Junior Firpo to Camp Nou this summer, according to journalist Graeme Bailey. The 28-year-old left-back has caught the eye with Leeds United this season, registering four goals and 10 assists from 35 games.

Ad

Trending

Speaking recently to Leeds United News, as cited by Caught Offside, Bailey claimed that Firpo would prefer a return to Spain this summer.

“He’s been speaking to numerous clubs, Spain is close to his heart. There appears to be a preference, I do know he’s had a lot more interest in recent weeks. Which is not a surprise, given his performances. There has been some interest in England, Everton, with Angus Kinnear and Nick Hammond," said Bailey.

Ad

He continued:

“It’s down to Firpo, I am told he inching towards Spain. Barcelona have even looked at him as a no.2, Betis are there as well. It does sound like he’s heading back to Spain; his people have had a lot of talks.”

Firpo spent two seasons with the Catalan side, before moving to Elland Road in 2021.

Ad

Catalan giants want Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford

Barcelona remain interested in securing the services of Marcus Rashford this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Manchester United forward is currently on loan at Aston Villa, who have an option to buy him permanently this summer.

Ad

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said that the Catalan side could move for the Englishman if a permanent stay at Villa Park fails to materialize.

“Barca already wanted Rashford in January. It didn’t happen because Ansu Fati didn’t leave, and so in terms of Financial Fair Play it was not possible to balance the deal, but Marcus Rashford remains on the list of Barcelona," said Romano.

Ad

He continued:

“If Rashford is not staying at Aston Villa, we will see what happens as he is one of the options under consideration at Barcelona.”

Rashford has registered four goals and six assists from 17 games across competitions this season for Aston Villa

Jonathan Tah opens up on future

Jonathan Tah

Jonathan Tah has revealed that he will make a final decision regarding his future in the coming days. The German defender's contract with Bayer Leverkusen is set to expire at the end of this season, and he remains heavily linked with a Bosman move to Camp Nou this summer.

Ad

Speaking recently, as cited by Fabrizio Romano, Tah stated that a decision on his future will not be dragged for months.

“I’ll make a decision on my new club soon. I don’t want to set a date. But it won’t be in two months,” said Tah.

The 29-year-old won the Bundesliga and the DFB Pokal last season with Bayer Leverkusen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written close to 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5Million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More