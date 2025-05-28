Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing Liverpool ace, Lamine Yamal extends stay, and more - May 28, 2025

Barcelona are planning to upgrade their squad before the start of the 2025-26 season. The Catalans enjoyed a stellar campaign under Hansi Flick, but remain keen for further reinforcements.

Meanwhile, the LaLiga champions have retained their interest in Luis Diaz. Elsewhere, Lamine Yamal has committed his future at Camp Nou.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from May 28, 2025.

Barcelona eyeing Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz.

Barcelona have identified Luis Diaz as a priority target for the summer, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Catalans are long-term admirers of the Colombian winger and have retained their interest in the player.

The LaLiga champions are planning to add more bite to their attack before the new season and have a new left forward on their agenda. Barcelona have been linked with multiple candidates for the job, but are particularly pleased with Diaz's versatility.

The 28-year-old primarily operates on the left wing, but is equally comfortable playing through the middle. Diaz registered 17 goals and eight assists from 50 games across competitions for Liverpool in the recently concluded campaign.

The Colombian is under contract with the Reds until 2027, but his future remains up in the air ahead of the summer. Diaz is a key figure for the Merseyside club, who would loath to lose him as they look to defend the Premier League title next season. However, Liverpool could consider an offer this summer if the player refuses to sign an extension at Anfield.

Lamine Yamal extends stay

Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal has extended his stay at Camp Nou, Barcelona have announced. The Spanish forward's previous contract was due to expire next summer, but he was always expected to sign an extension with the Catalans.

Yamal exploded onto the scene under Xavi last season and has continued that top form under Hansi Flick this season. The 17-year-old has registered 18 goals and 25 assists from 55 games across competitions this season.

The LaLiga champions have now confirmed that the Spaniard has signed a new deal until 2031 via their official website. The statement read:

“FC Barcelona and Lamine Yamal have reached an agreement to renew his contract, which will tie him to the Club until June 30, 2031.”

Yamal helped his team win LaLiga, the Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de Espana this season.

Catalans want Bart Verbruggen

Bart Verbruggen

Barcelona have identified Bart Verbruggen as a possible replacement for Marc-Andre ter Stegen, according to journalist Santi Aouna. The German custodian has suffered with injuries in recent years and missed a chunk of the 2024-25 season with knee problems.

The Catalans are eager to sort out their goalkeeper position before the start of the new season and have apparently identified Verbruggen as an upgrade on Ter Stegen. The Dutch custodian has been in fine form for Brighton & Hove Albion this season, registering nine clean sheets from 40 games.

Verbruggen's efforts have already earned him admirers at Camp Nou. The 22-year-old is under contract with the Seagulls until 2028, so he is likely to cost a sizeable fee. The report adds that the LaLiga champions have already initiated contact to enquire about the Dutchman's availability.

