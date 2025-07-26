Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing Liverpool ace, Manchester United slammed for Marcus Rashford deal, and more - July 26, 2025

Barcelona are preparing to defend their LaLiga title in the 2025-26 campaign. The Catalans will also have their eyes on the Champions League, after missing out last season.

Meanwhile, the Catalans are interested in a Liverpool defender. Elsewhere, a former player has slammed Manchester United for their handling of the Marcus Rashford situation.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from July 26, 2025

Barcelona eyeing Ibrahima Konate

Ibrahima Konate

Barcelona have entered the race to sign Ibrahima Konate this summer, according to Caught Offside. The French defender is in the final year of his contract with Liverpool, and hasn't signed a new deal yet.

The LaLiga champions are keeping a close eye on the situation as they look to add more quality to their backline. With Inigo Martinez on the wrong side of 30 and Ronald Araujo's future still uncertain, Konate has been identified as an option to shore up the backline.

However, the report adds that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich are in the race as well. Liverpool reportedly want €50m to let him go this summer, but the Catalans could eye a Bosman move for the player next summer.

Manchester United slammed for Marcus Rashford deal

Marcus Rashford

Former Liverpool forward Stan Collymore has slammed Manchester United for their decision to allow Marcus Rashford to leave. The Englishman left the Red Devils this summer to move to Camp Nou on loan.

In his column for Caught Offside, Collymore insisted that the Premier League giants have taken a big loss in the deal.

“I think this Rashford deal is poor for Man United. For a player at the peak of his career that they’ve nurtured to possibly only get £25m for him if Barcelona buy him next summer, having paid an absolute arm and a leg in wages over the years, isn’t recompense at all," wrote Collymore.

He continued:

“For the player, it’s quite unbelievable. He had a poor last season at Man United, goes to Aston Villa. Cameo appearances that were not particularly great, but by the way that Gary Lineker talks, you’d thought it was Lionel Messi playing for Villa last season."

He concluded:

“For Barcelona, what do they get? They get a player on the cheap whose wages will be nowhere near the £300k mark if they were to buy him permanently next summer. But they get the best of the deal, quite simply, because they’re going to get a player that’s motivated to play for them."

Rashford will wear the No. 14 for the Catalans next season.

Pau Victor joins Braga

Pau Victor

Pau Victor has completed a move to Braga, Barcelona have confirmed. The Spanish striker struggled for chances last season under Hansi Flick, with Robert Lewandowski ahead of him in the pecking order.

In a statement shared on their website, the Catalans confirmed that the Portuguese club have signed Victor permanently this summer.

“FC Barcelona and Sporting Clube de Braga have reached an agreement for the transfer of player Pau Victor. The Club wishes him much luck and success in the future, both personally and professionally.”

Braga have reportedly agreed to pay €12m up front plus €3m in add-ons for Victor.

