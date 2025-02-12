Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing Luis Diaz, club set Frenkie de Jong price, and more - February 12, 2025

Barcelona are preparing to face Rayo Vallecano in the league on Monday, February 17, at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. Hansi Flick's men are currently third in the LaLiga table after 23 games, two points adrift of leaders Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, the Catalans are eyeing a move for Luis Diaz. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants have set their asking price for Frenkie de Jong.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from February 12, 2025.

Barcelona eyeing Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz.

Barcelona are interested in Liverpool forward Luis Diaz, according to Mundo Deportivo via reports in Spain. The Catalans have had their eyes on the Colombian for a while and also wanted him last summer.

While a move failed to materialize, the LaLiga giants remain interested in his services. Barcelona have a fiery front three of Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, and Lamine Yamal, but are still looking for attacking reinforcements.

Hansi Flick wants another left forward in his squad and has set his sights on Diaz. The 28-year-old has been in decent form for Liverpool this season, registering 12 goals and three assists from 33 games across competitions.

The player is under contract at Anfield until 2027 and the Reds are not actively looking to let him go. However, they could be convinced to part ways with Diaz for a sizeable fee.

The Catalans returned to LaLiga 1:1 rule last month and could script a deal for the Colombian this year. However, they will face competition from Saudi Arabia for the player's signature. Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal are among the clubs currently eyeing Diaz.

Catalans set Frenkie de Jong price

Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona are ready to offload Frenkie de Jong for €40m this year, according to Fichajes.net The Dutch midfielder's contract expires in under 18 months and he hasn't agreed to a new deal yet.

De Jong is no longer a guaranteed starter for the Catalans under Hansi Flick and the club are ready to cash in on him this year. The 27-year-old has registered two goals and one assist from 23 games across competitions this season, only eight of which have been starts.

Despite his lack of game time, the player isn't short of options. Liverpool are keen to secure his signature, while there's also interest from clubs in the Middle East.

Palmeiras eyeing Vitor Roque

Vitor Roque

Palmeiras are planning to take Vitor Roque back to Brazil this month, according to UOL via SPORT. The Brazilian forward initially joined Barcelona from Athletico Paranaense in January 2024 as one of the hottest young players in the world.

However, Vitor Roque struggled under Xavi last season and was shipped out on loan to Real Betis this summer. The 19-year-old has since been in rejuvenated form, scoring seven goals and setting up two more from 30 games.

Despite his resurgence, the player doesn't have a future at Camp Nou. Palmeiras are looking for a new striker and want Vitor Roque immediately, with the transfer window open in South America until the end of this month.

However, the transfer could be a complex process that would involve Real Betis as well. If a move doesn't materialize in February, Palmeiras will return for the Brazilian in the summer. Barcelona are likely to let him go.

