Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing Manchester United ace, club want Rafael Leao, and more - March 2, 2025

Barcelona welcome Real Sociedad to the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday, March 2, in LaLiga. Hansi Flick's team come into the game second in the league table, but with a chance to go back to the top with a win.

Meanwhile, the Catalan giants have set their sights on a Manchester United forward. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are planning to sign Rafael Leao this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from March 2, 2025.

Barcelona eyeing Alejandro Garnacho

Alejandro Garnacho

Barcelona are eyeing a move for Alejandro Garnacho this summer, according to Fichajes. The Argentinean forward has been in and out of the starting XI under Ruben Amorim, and was also linked with an exit in the winter.

Although Garnacho ended up staying, his future remains uncertain. The 20-year-old has appeared 22 times across competitions under Amorim, but has registered just one goal and two assists.

Despite his lack of attacking output, the Catalan side remain interested in a move. The LaLiga giants are preparing for an eventful summer, with a new left-forward on their agenda.

Multiple candidates have been linked for the job, and Barcelona have now added Garnacho to their wishlist. The Spanish giants are planning to take advantage of the player's reported strained relationship with Amorim to prise him away.

However, the Argentinean is under contract at Old Trafford until 2028, and Manchester United are likely to demand a fat fee to let him go. The Catalans' poor financial situation has been well documented, so it is unclear if they will have the funds to complete a deal.

Catalan giants want Rafael Leao

Rafael Leao

Barcelona are planning a player-plus-cash deal for Rafael Leao, according to Fichajes. The Portuguese forward has caught the eye with AC Milan in recent seasons and has been impressive this campaign as well.

Leao has registered 10 goals and seven assists from 37 games across competitions this term for the Rossoneri. He is under contract until 2028, but the Catalans are hoping to prise him away this year.

The LaLiga giants are ready to offer €40m and Ferran Torres to convince the Serie A giants to let him go. The report adds that AC Milan could be open to such an arrangement, and are enticed by the prospect of adding Torres to their roster.

Alexander Isak wanted at Camp Nou

Alexander Isak

Barcelona are eager to take Alexander Isak to Camp Nou, according to Mundo Deportivo. However, the Catalan side are aware that prising the Swede away from Newcastle United will not be easy.

Isak has been in red-hot form this season, registering 21 goals and five assists from 30 games across competitions. He is under contract at St. James' Park until 2028 and is central to the club's plans.

However, that hasn't stopped the LaLiga giants from sniffing around. Barcelona are laying down succession plans for Robert Lewandowski, who will turn 37 at the start of next season.

While the Pole is enjoying an excellent campaign, he is already in the final phase of his career. The Catalan giants want Isak to take his place, although they could struggle to complete a deal. The Magpies are likely to demand more than €100m to let him go, while Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Chelsea are all interested.

