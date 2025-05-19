Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing Serie A ace, club want Emiliano Martinez, and more - May 19, 2025

Barcelona suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Villarreal at home on Sunday, May 18, in the league. Goals from Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez were not enough to secure all three points for Hansi Flick's side.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have set their sights on a Serie A defender. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions have entered the race to sign Emiliano Martinez this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from May 19, 2025.

Barcelona eyeing Jhon Lucumi

Jhon Lucumi

Barcelona have identified Jhon Lucumi as an emergency alternative to Jonathan Tah, according to Fichajes. The Catalans are planning to reinforce their backline this summer and are reportedly hot on the heels of the German defender.

Tah's contract with Bayer Leverkusen expires at the end of next month, and the player has already announced that he will leave. The LaLiga giants are eager to sign the 29-year-old for free this summer, although there's tremendous interest in his services.

The situation has forced Barcelona to keep a plan B ready and they have zeroed in on Lucumi for the job. The Colombian has been a rock at the back for Bologna this season, registering 46 appearances across competitions.

The player matches the profile that the Catalans are actively seeking, while his contract situation also makes him a cost-effective option. Lucumi's current deal expires in just over a year and he hasn't signed a renewal.

Catalans want Emiliano Martinez

Emiliano Martinez

Barcelona have set their sights on Emiliano Martinez, who is also wanted by Manchester United, according to D Sport. The Argentine custodian's future has been subject to speculation after he appeared to say goodbye to Villa Park in Aston Villa's final home game of the season.

Largely considered as one of the finest goalkeepers in the world, Martinez has registered 15 clean sheets in 55 games for the Villans this season. The Catalans are looking for a new custodian this summer amid the uncertainties surrounding Wojciech Szczesny's future.

The Pole came out of retirement last October, but his contract with the LaLiga giants expires next month. Barcelona have offered him a new deal, but the player is yet to respond.

It was previously believed that the Catalans would target a backup goalkeeper this summer, so the links to Emiliano Martinez are a bit surprising. The Argentine won't be willing to warm the bench at Camp Nou, so unless the club decides to offload Marc-Andre ter Stegen, a move may not materialize this summer.

Aston Villa eyeing Ferran Torres

Ferran Torres

Aston Villa are planning to take Ferran Torres back to the Premier League, according to SPORT. The Villans have been on the rise under Unai Emery this season, and are looking to bolster their squad this summer.

Torres has been in superb form for Barcelona of late, registering 19 goals and seven assists from 45 games across competitions. However, the 25-year-old's future remains uncertain, as he is not a guaranteed starter under Hansi Flick.

Aston Villa are keeping a close eye on the situation and are ready to go for the kill this summer. While a €50m offer could tempt the Catalans, a move is unlikely as Flick is pleased with his progress this season.

