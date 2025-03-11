Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing South American ace, club want Wojciech Szczesny stay, and more - March 11, 2025

Barcelona host Benfica at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Tuesday, March 11, in the Champions League Round of 16 second leg. Hansi Flick's team are leading the tie 1-0 from the first leg.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Catalans are interested in a South American right-back. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants want Wojciech Szczesny to continue his association with the club.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from March 11, 2025.

Barcelona eyeing Jon Aramburu

Jon Aramburu

Barcelona have identified Jon Aramburu as a possible option to reinforce their right-back position, according to Fichajes. The LaLiga giants are planning to add more cover to the position this summer.

Ad

Trending

Jules Kounde has been very impressive in the role this season, registering three goals and eight assists from 41 games across competitions. However, the Catalans lack a proper back-up for the Frenchman in their squad at the moment.

Hector Fort is yet to convince and Barcelona are looking for a new face to compete with Kounde for a place in Hansi Flick's team. Aramburu has emerged as an option of late, thanks to a series of impressive outings for Real Sociedad.

Ad

The 22-year-old has registered one assist from 36 games across competitions for the Basque club so far. Aramburu is proven in LaLiga and could be an upgrade on Kounde in attack.

However, prising the Venezuelan away from the Reale Arena will be anything but easy. The player is under contract until 2030, so Real Sociedad are under no pressure to let him go. The Catalans could have to trigger the player's €60m release clause to secure his services.

Ad

Catalans want Wojciech Szczesny stay

Wojciech Szczesny

Barcelona are pleased with Wojciech Szczesny and want to offer him a new deal, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Polish striker has been quite impressive since coming out of retirement to join the Catalans last October.

Ad

The LaLiga giants roped him in following Marc-Andre ter Stegen's long-term injury. Szczesny has since made the No. 1 position his own, registering eight clean sheets in 14 appearances.

The veteran custodian's contract expires at the end of this campaign and Barcelona are ready to keep him at the club for a while longer. The Catalans are planning to sit down with Wojciech Szczesny to chalk out a new deal, although the final decision on the matter will depend on the 34-year-old.

Ad

Frenkie de Jong offered three-year deal

Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona have offered Frenkie de Jong a new three-year deal, according to SPORT. The Dutch midfielder has appeared 28 times across competitions this season, after missing the first few months due to an injury.

Ad

The 27-year-old's contract at Camp Nou expires at the end of this season and the Catalans are looking to extend his stay at the club. They have already offered him a new incentive-based deal that will enable the player to maintain his €18-19m per-year wages.

However, a portion of his salary will now be linked to his performances, so he can continue to enjoy premium benefits as long as he backs them up on the pitch. Frenkie de Jong trusts Hansi Flick, and is eager to stay at Camp Nou.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback