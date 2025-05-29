Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans face Ederson competition, Pau Victor opens up on future, and more - May 29, 2025

Barcelona are working to improve their squad after a blockbuster campaign under Hansi Flick. The German manager helped his team win the league, the Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de España in his debut season.

Meanwhile, the Catalans will face competition from the Premier League in their efforts to sign Ederson. Elsewhere, Pau Victor has shed light on his future.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from May 29, 2025.

Barcelona face Ederson competition

Ederson's future remains unclear

Barcelona will face competition from Liverpool and Manchester United in the race to sign Ederson this summer, according to Tutto Atalanta. The LaLiga champions are looking to add more quality to the middle of the park and have zeroed in on the Brazilian for the job.

The Catalans faltered in the Champions League this season, and changes are in order this summer. Ederson's contract with Atalanta expires in 2026, making him a financially feasible target for Barcelona as well. However, the Premier League duo have already initiated contact to secure a move for the 25-year-old this summer.

Pau Victor opens up on future

Pau Victor

Pau Victor has acknowledged that his future at Barcelona is unclear after a difficult campaign. The Spanish striker played second fiddle to Robert Lewandowski, registering two goals from 29 games, only two of which were starts.

Speaking to COPE, the 23-year-old added that his next move may no longer be in his hands.

“We still don’t know. Everyone knows that I haven’t had minutes, but I’m at Barça, at the best club in the world and it’s a pleasure,” said Victor.

He continued:

“I would like to continue, but some things don’t depend on me either. A lot of things need to be discussed and we will end up deciding what is best for everyone. I don’t know if they will bring people in.”

Victor was asked about his preferred destination, and he gave clear answer.

“The club where I can grow, I don’t care if it’s here or outside because there are very interesting clubs all over the world,” said Victor.

Victor's contract with Barcelona runs until 2029.

Espanyol directors rubbishes Joan Garcia rumours

Joan Garcia

Espanyol sporting director Fran Garagarza has brushed aside reports stating that they have received a bid for Joan Garcia. The Spanish custodian has been identified as a possible replacement for Marc-Andre ter Stegen by Barcelona.

The German custodian has struggled with fitness of late, and the Catalans are looking for an upgrade. Recent reports have suggested that Garcia already has a contract offer from the LaLiga champions.

However, speaking to the press, Garagarza suggested that any club trying to sign the 24-year-old will have to trigger his €25m release clause.

“There hasn’t been any official approach from any club. I think we have a top-level asset, a player who’s from Espanyol, who’s top-notch both personally and professionally. And we’re relaxed,” said Garagarza.

He continued:

“Any club interested in Joan knows there’s a figure. We already proved it with another player in the summer of my arrival, and this doesn’t have to be any different. He’s worth it.”

Garcia registered eight clean sheets from 38 games this season for Espanyol.

