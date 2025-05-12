Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans face Jeremie Frimpong competition, Eric Garcia considering his future, and more - May 12, 2025

Barcelona secured a stunning 4-3 win over Real Madrid at home on Sunday, May 11, in LaLiga. Raphinha scored a brace, while Lamine Yamal and Eric Garcia also got on the scoresheet to take Hansi Flick's team within touching distance of the league.

Meanwhile, the Catalans are not the only side eyeing a move for Jeremie Frimpong this summer. Elsewhere, Eric Garcia is contemplating a move away from Camp Nou this year.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from May 12, 2025.

Barcelona face Jeremie Frimpong competition

Jeremie Frimpong

Liverpool have entered the race to sign Jeremie Frimpong this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Dutch right-back has been very impressive for Bayer Leverkusen of late and is already being eyed by Barcelona ahead of the summer.

The Catalans want to add more cover in the squad for Jules Kounde and have identified Frimpong as an option. However, Liverpool are now plotting to ruin the LaLiga giants' plans.

The Reds are on the hunt for a new right-back to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is set to leave this summer. The Merseyside club have identified Frimpong as an option, and have already discussed the payment structures in the player's €35-40m release clause.

It was previously believed that the Dutchman wanted to move to Spain, but Liverpool's entry in the race could turn his head. Barcelona do not have the funds to go head-to-head with the Premier League champions. Meanwhile, the presence of countryman Virgil van Dijk and Arne Slot could also tempt Frimpong to move to Anfield.

Eric Garcia considering his future

Eric Garcia

Eric Garcia is considering his options carefully ahead of the summer, according to Diario SPORT. The Spanish defender has been in and out of Barcelona's first team, and his future remains up in the air.

Garcia has quite a few proposals on the table, including one from Como, with Cesc Fabregas eager to take him to Serie A. As the Catalans are actively looking for a new defender this summer, the 24-year-old could be tempted to leave.

The LaLiga giants are apparently eyeing a Bosman move for Jonathan Tah, whose contract with Bayer Leverkusen expires this summer. However, Andreas Christensen and Ronald Araujo are also linked with an exit at the end of the season. Barcelona may not be too keen to lose multiple defenders in the same window, so they could be tempted to hold on to Garcia.

Fermin Lopez wanted in Saudi Arabia

Fermin Lopez

Fermin Lopez is wanted in the Middle East this summer, according to SPORT. A Saudi Arabian club have apparently set their sights on the 22-year-old and are willing to hand him a fat contract to agree to a move.

Lopez has reportedly been offered a net salary of over €8m per year to convince him to leave Barcelona this summer. The Spaniard is not a guaranteed starter under Hansi Flick but has been heavily involved this season.

Lopez has registered six goals and nine assists from 43 games so far, and is highly rated at the club. The Catalans will only let him go if a suitor triggers his €60m release clause.

