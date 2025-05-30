Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans face Luis Diaz competition, German ace wants to stay, and more - May 30, 2025

Barcelona are working to improve their squad after a brilliant 2024-25 campaign under Hansi Flick. The German manager took charge at Camp Nou last summer and won the league, the Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de España.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Catalans will face competition from the Middle East in the race to sign Luis Diaz. Elsewhere, a German goalkeeper has no desire to leave the LaLiga champions this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from May 30, 2025.

Barcelona face Luis Diaz competition

Luis Diaz.

Al-Nassr have entered the race to sign Luis Diaz this summer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs (via Barca Universal). The Colombian forward is also a target for Barcelona.

Ad

Trending

The Catalans are looking for a new left-forward ahead of the new season. The LaLiga giants believe that there is an overreliance on Raphinha and Lamine Yamal in attack and want to address the issues this summer.

Barcelona have long had their eyes on Diaz and are hoping to prise him away this year. The Colombian enjoyed a fruitful 2024-25 campaign with Liverpool, helping them win the Premier League.

Diaz finished the season with 17 goals and eight assists from 50 games across competitions. His efforts have now turned heads in the Middle East, which could spell trouble for the Catalans.

Ad

Al-Nassr are preparing for life after Cristiano Ronaldo, whose contract expires at the end of June. The Saudi Pro League club have set their sights on Diaz to reinforce the attack.

The 28-year-old is under contract at Anfield until 2027 and is likely to cost around €85m. The figure wouldn't be a problem for Al-Nassr, who have apparently asked for central funding to launch a move for Diaz. The developments will be a blow for the LaLiga champions, who do not have the financial might to compete with the Saudi club.

Ad

Marc-Andre ter Stegen wants to stay

Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Marc-Andre ter Stegen wants to stay at Barcelona beyond this summer, according to SPORT (via Barca Universal). The German custodian missed much of the season with a knee injury and is under contract at Camp Nou until 2028.

Ad

However, Ter Stegen has divided opinion among fans, and his future remains up in the air. Meanwhile, the Catalans have reportedly identified Espanyol's Joan Garcia as a possible replacement for the 33-year-old.

Wojciech Szczesny's contract with the LaLiga giants expires next month, but he is expected to sign a new deal. The situation has added to speculation regarding Ter Stegen's next move. However, the German remains keen to stay with Barcelona and has shown no desire for a new challenge.

Ad

Catalans in talks with Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford

Barcelona have held positive talks with Marcus Rashford regarding a move this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano (via CaughtOffside). The Englishman was apparently keen to join the Catalans in January, but a move failed to materialize.

Ad

Rashford left Manchester United on loan to join Aston Villa in the winter. He is no longer part of the plans at Old Trafford and is keen to move to Camp Nou this summer.

The Red Devils, however, want £40m to let him go. The Englishman is one of the many options being considered by the LaLiga champions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written over 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered close to 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More