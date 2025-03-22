Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans face Luis Diaz competition, Hansi Flick wants Bundesliga ace, and more - March 22, 2025

Barcelona have been on a roll under Hansi Flick this season, and are currently leading the LaLiga title race. The Catalans have already won the Supercopa de Espana, and are alive in the Copa del Rey and the Champions League as well.

Meanwhile, the Spanish giants will face competition from the Premier League in the race to sign Luis Diaz. Elsewhere, Hansi Flick is eager to take a Bundesliga full-back to Camp Nou.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from March 22, 2025.

Barcelona face Luis Diaz competition

Luis Diaz.

Arsenal have entered the race to sign Liverpool forward Luis Diaz, according to Fichajes.net. The Colombian forward is a target for Barcelona as well this summer.

The LaLiga giants are planning to reinforce their attack before the start of the new season and have a new left-forward on their wish list. The Catalans have long had their eyes on Diaz and are considering a move this year.

However, the Gunners' entry into the scenes could ruin their plans. Mikel Arteta wants to reinforce his attack after another underwhelming campaign and has set his sights on Diaz.

The 28-year-old is proven in the Premier League and could hit the ground running with a move. His contract at Anfield runs until 2028, but Liverpool could let him go this year if they manage to rope in an able replacement.

Hansi Flick wants Jeremie Frimpong

Jeremie Frimpong

Hansi Flick wants Jeremie Frimpong at Camp Nou, according to Cule Mania. The report adds that the German tactician has already asked Barcelona to secure the Dutchman's services.

Frimpong has been outstanding for Bayer Leverkusen in recent times and is under contract until 2028. Flick wanted the 24-year-old last year, but a move couldn't materialize due to the Catalans' poor finances.

However, the German manager has retained his interest in the player and his €40 million price tag could be affordable for the club this year. The LaLiga giants currently deploy Jules Kounde at right back, but the Frenchman prefers to play as a central defender. Frimpong, though, is a natural full-back who could fit into Flick's tactics like a glove.

Neymar turned down Real Madrid to join Barcelona, says agent

Neymar arrived at Camp Nou in 2013

Neymar's close agent Stephen Curry has revealed that the player turned down a blockbuster offer from Real Madrid in favour of a Camp Nou move. The Catalans signed the Brazilian sensation from Santos in 2013, and he spent four fruitful seasons at the club.

Speaking to UOL as cited by SPORT, Curry insisted that Real Madrid offered more than €100m to convince the Brazilian, but he ended up turning them down.

“The deal I’m most proud of among the ones I did at Barcelona was the Neymar deal. He had an offer from Real Madrid of more than €100 million tax-free for him, but with work, with Messi, we managed to convince him with a much lower amount. He arrived on a lower salary, but he left Barcelona with a top-three salary,” said Curry.

Together with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, Neymar forged the fabled 'MSN' trio at Camp Nou that the fans talk about to this day.

