Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans face Marcus Rashford competition, club eyeing Liverpool ace, and more - June 27, 2025

Barcelona are unwilling to rest on their laurels after securing a domestic treble in the 2024-25 season. Hansi Flick is already eyeing upgrades to his squad this summer.

Meanwhile, the LaLiga champions will face competition in the race to sign Marcus Rashford this year. Elsewhere, the Catalans are interested in a Liverpool defender.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from June 27, 2025.

Barcelona face Marcus Rashford competition

Marcus Rashford

Newcastle United are considering a move for Marcus Rashford this summer, according to Caught Offside. The English forward remains linked with a move to Barcelona as well at the moment.

Trending

Rashford is expected to leave Manchester United this summer after spending the second half of the 2024-25 season on loan at Aston Villa. The Villans opted against signing him permanently, but the 27-year-old won't be short of suitors at the moment.

While the Catalans are close to securing the services of Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao, they are apparently eyeing a loan move for Rashford as well. Meanwhile, Newcastle United have reportedly identified the Englishman as an alternative to Anthony Elanga.

Rashford is likely to be cheaper than the Swede as well, as Manchester United are supposedly ready to let him go for £40m this summer. However, the Magpies are plotting to sign the Englishman on loan instead. The player, on the other hand, has his heart set on a move to Camp Nou.

Catalans eyeing Ibrahima Konate

Ibrahima Konate

Barcelona are eyeing a move for Ibrahima Konate, according to journalist Santi Aouna. Recent reports have suggested that Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are in the race for the Frenchman as well.

Konate's contract with Liverpool expires at the end of next season and renewal talks are yet to reach a positive outcome. As things stand, the 26-year-old could leave as a free agent next summer.

The Catalans could be in the market for Inigo Martinez's replacement in 2026, and are tempted by a Bosman move for Konate. However, it appears that the player would prefer to join Los Blancos instead.

Joan Garcia opens up on Camp Nou competition

Joan Garcia

Joan Garcia remains unperturbed by the intense competition for places at Camp Nou. Barcelona triggered the Spanish custodian's €25m release clause earlier this month to sign him from Espanyol.

The Catalans are preparing for life after Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who has struggled to stay fit of late. Garcia is highly rated in the European circuit, and registered eight clean sheets from 38 games in the 2024-25 season.

Speaking recently, as cited by Barca Universal, the 24-year-old added that he is ready for the challenge of representing the LaLiga champions.

“Ready for this challenge. I know there is competition in this team, and this is normal in a big club like Barcelona. But I think competition is healthy and makes us all better,” said Garcia.

He continued:

“There is always a special relationship between goalkeepers, which perhaps does not exist in other positions. The daily competition between us makes us evolve. I am very excited to give everything I can.”

Garcia's arrival could mark the end of Ter Stegen's stay at Barcelona.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More