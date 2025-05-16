Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans identify Raphinha replacement, club suffer Jeremie Frimpong blow, and more - May 16, 2025

Barcelona have won the LaLiga title this season following their 2-0 win over Espanyol on Thursday (May 15) at the RCDE Stadium. Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez scored to mark a fruitful night for Hansi Flick's team.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have identified a Serie A forward as Raphinha's replacement. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions have suffered a setback in their efforts to sign Jeremie Frimpong this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from May 16, 2025.

Barcelona identify Raphinha replacement

Rafael Leao

Barcelona have identified Rafael Leao as a possible replacement for Raphinha, according to Fichajes.net (via Barca Universal). The Brazilian forward has been in red-hot form this season, registering 34 goals and 25 assists from 55 games across competitions.

The player's efforts have already earned him admirers at multiple clubs across the continent. Raphinha is an indispensable part of Hansi Flick's starting XI, but a move away from Camp Nou cannot be ruled out at the moment.

The Catalans are in financial distress and are expected to turn to player sales to address the situation. Despite the 28-year-old's importance to their plans, the LaLiga giants could consider his exit for a massive fee.

Should Raphinha leave this summer, Barcelona will turn to Rafael Leao to fill the gap in attack. The Portuguese has registered 12 goals and 13 assists from 49 games across competitions this season for AC Milan.

It was previously believed that Leao is an unrealistic target for the Camp Nou hierarchy, but they now see him as a priority. However, the 25-year-old is under contract until 2028, and the Rossoneri have no desire to let him go.

Catalans suffer Jeremie Frimpong blow

Jeremie Frimpong

Liverpool have reached an agreement to take Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong to Anfield this summer, according to SPORT (via Barca Universal). The Dutch right-back is also being eyed by Barcelona, who are looking to add more cover for Jules Kounde in the squad.

The Frenchman has been outstanding for the Catalans this season, but he is naturally a centre-back. Meanwhile, Kounde's backup in the squad, Hector Fort, has failed to live up to expectations.

Frimpong has been quite impressive for Bayer Leverkusen as well, managing five goals and 12 assists from 48 games across competitions this season. The 24-year-old's efforts have earned him admirers at Camp Nou.

However, Liverpool have apparently identified Frimpong as Trent Alexander-Arnold's replacement and are close to taking him to Anfield. The player has agreed to a contract until 2030, and the Reds will trigger his €40m release clause.

Barcelona ready to offload Ferran Torres

Ferran Torres

Barcelona are ready to listen to offers for Ferran Torres this summer, according to Fichajes.net (via Barca Universal). The Spanish forward has been in inspired form this season, registering 19 goals and seven assists from 45 games across competitions.

His contract runs until 2027, but the Catalans are apparently willing to let him go for €50m this summer. The LaLiga champions are in financial distress and are expected to turn to player sales to raise funds. Torres' versatility makes him a fine option for his suitors, but the final decision regarding a move will depend on the player.

