Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans initiate Marcus Rashford talks, club pushing for Ansu Fati exit, and more - January 30, 2025

Barcelona were held to a 2-2 draw by Atalanta at home on Wednesday, January 29, in the Champions League. Lamine Yamal and Ronald Araujo got on the scoresheet for the home side, but Ederson and Mario Pasalic ensured that the Serie A side secured a point.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have initiated talks with Manchester United regarding a loan move for Marcus Rashford this month. Elsewhere, the LaLiga giants are eager to offload Ansu Fati this year.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from January 30, 2025.

Barcelona initiate Marcus Rashford talks

Marcus Rashford

Barcelona have initiated talks with Manchester United to script a temporary deal for Marcus Rashford in the coming days, according to The Telegraph. The Englishman has dropped out of favor under Ruben Amorim and is expected to leave this month.

The Catalans are hoping to prise him away on a simple loan deal, without a buy option, but his reported £300,000 per week wages are posing a problem. The Red Devils want to remove his salary from their wage bill.

However, the LaLiga giants are adamant that they can only pay 50% of what he is owed until the summer. Both parties want the matter to be resolved before the deadline day rush.

Barcelona have to rely on player sales to make space for the 27-year-old. Ansu Fati is reluctant to leave, while Andreas Christensen's exit is off following his recent injury.

However, potential sale of academy players like Unai Hernandez could help the situation. The proposed transfer of former player Mika Marmol from Las Palmas to AS Roma could also raise funds, with the Catalans retaining 50% of the player's rights. Rashford, meanwhile, only wants to move to Camp Nou and has turned down a lucrative offer from the Middle East to make it happen.

Catalans pushing for Ansu Fati exit

Ansu Fati.

Barcelona have asked Ansu Fati's agent Jorge Mendes to find him a new club, according to SPORT. The Spaniard is a forgotten man under Hansi Flick and has registered just eight appearances across competitions.

The Catalans are eager to move him on and create space in their squad for new arrivals. Interestingly, Fati doesn't want to leave on loan, but prefers to stay and fight for his place in the team.

The LaLiga giants have sought the help of super agent Mendes to sort out the matter. Mendes convinced Fati to go out on loan to Brighton & Hove Albion last season. Barcelona are hoping that he can persuade the Spaniard this year too.

Hansi Flick wants new right-back

Jules Kounde

Barcelona are planning to sign a new right-back this summer, according to SPORT. Hansi Flick has deployed Jules Kounde in the role to great effect this season.

However, the Frenchman is primarily a centre-back and the German manager is now eyeing a specialist for the position. Flick has already informed the Catalans hierarchy that strengthening the position will help the team hit a higher gear.

The Spanish giants recently returned to LaLiga's 1:1 rule and can spend on a proper candidate for the job. The club want to rope in a player who can hit the ground running at Camp Nou, although a shortlist hasn't been prepared yet.

