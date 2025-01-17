Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans leading Marcus Rashford race, EPL duo want Spanish ace, and more - January 17, 2025

Barcelona are putting together final preparations ahead of their LaLiga game against Getafe at the Coliseum on Saturday, January 18. The Catalans arrive at the game on the back of a 5-1 win over Real Betis in the Copa del Rey Round of 16 earlier this week.

Meanwhile, the Catalans are the frontrunners in the race for Manchester United's Marcus Rashford. Elsewhere, two Premier League clubs are eager to sign a Spanish forward.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from January 17, 2025.

Barcelona leading Marcus Rashford race

Marcus Rashford

Barcelona are the favorites to sign Marcus Rashford this month, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The English forward is expected to end his stay with Manchester United in the winter and the Catalans are among the clubs eyeing him with interest.

AC Milan also have an interest in the 27-year-old, but the report adds that the Serie A giants have effectively given up their pursuit of the player. That is because they believe that Rashford will prefer to move to Camp Nou if he leaves the Red Devils in January.

The Rossoneri recently held discussions with the player's camp regarding a loan move to the San Siro. They are now waiting for the green signal from the player's camp but are yet to receive a response.

It is believed that the Englishman is holding out for a move to Barcelona and is willing to wait until the end of the window to get his way. The player has already held positive talks with the Catalans, who are now working to create space in their wage structure to fit Rashford.

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United want Ansu Fati

Ansu Fati's future remains uncertain

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United have set their sights on Ansu Fati, according to SPORT. The Spaniard is a forgotten man under Hansi Flick at Barcelona and has featured just eight times across competitions this season.

He has yet to register a goal contribution and has started just one game. With the Catalans spoilt for choice in attack, Flick has decided to let the 22-year-old leave.

Apart from the Premier League duo, Besiktas also have their eyes on Fati at the moment. The Spaniard's contract at Camp Nou runs until 2027 but he could be sold for a nominal fee.

Catalans plan talks for Ronald Araujo renewal

Ronald Araujo

Barcelona are planning to sit down with Ronald Araujo to discuss a new deal, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Uruguayan was previously close to leaving Camp Nou this month before a meeting with Deco forced a change of heart.

The Catalans remain keen to keep Araujo at the club, especially after Inigo Martinez's hamstring injury. The 25-year-old's contract with the LaLiga giants runs out in 2026 and the club are now eager to end speculation regarding his future.

Barcelona have planned a meeting with the player's camp in the upcoming days to discuss terms for a new contract. Apart from the financial matters, they will also decide on an affordable release clause, which will be included in the deal. The player has appeared three times for the Catalans since returning from injury at the turn of the year.

