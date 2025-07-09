Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans learn Rafael Leao price, Aston Villa eyeing LaLiga ace, and more - July 9, 2025

Barcelona are expected to invest wisely in their squad after an impressive run under Hansi Flick in the 2024-25 season. The Catalans won the league, the Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de Espana under the German, but lost to Inter Milan in the Champions League semifinal.

Meanwhile, the LaLiga champions will have to break the bank if they wish to sign Rafael Leao this year. Elsewhere, Aston Villa are interested in a LaLiga forward this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from July 9, 2025.

Barcelona learn Rafael Leao price

Rafael Leao

AC Milan want around €85m for Rafael Leao this summer, according to reputed journalist Gianluca Di Marzio. The Portuguese forward is a target for Barcelona this summer following another impressive campaign with the Rossoneri.

Leao registered 12 goals and 13 assists from 50 games across competitions in the 2024-25 campaign. The Serie A giants are not actively looking to let him go, but could consider his departure for a colossal fee this year.

The Catalans, meanwhile, are looking for a new left-forward this summer, with their pursuit of Nico Williams amounting to nothing. After weeks of speculation, the Spaniard ended up turning down the reigning Spanish champions in favour of a renewal with Athletic Bilbao.

The situation has forced Barcelona to scout the market for alternatives to Williams. While Liverpool's Luis Diaz appears to be the ideal plan B, Leao is apparently on the Camp Nou hierarchy's radar as well.

However, AC Milan's asking price could be a dealbreaker for the Catalans. The player is tied to the club until 2028, so the Italian giants are under no pressure to let him go either.

Aston Villa eyeing Ferran Torres

Ferran Torres

Aston Villa are considering a move for Ferran Torres this summer, according to Fichajes. The Spanish forward wasn't a first team regular for Barcelona in the 2024-25 campaign, but had a big part to play in their domestic treble-winning run.

Torres finished the season with 19 goals and seven assists from 45 games across competitions for the Catalans. The player is under contract until 2027, but the LaLiga champions could let him leave for a proper fee this summer.

Aston Villa are keeping a close eye on the situation, with manager Unai Emery reportedly a big fan of the 25-year-old. The Birmingham-based club are apparently willing to offer €50m for Torres, which could tempt Barcelona.

Girona eyeing Pau Victor and Oriol Romeu

Oriol Romeu

Girona are willing to take Oriol Romeu and Pau Victor off Barcelona's hands this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Spanish duo's future at the club remains uncertain at the moment.

Romeu spent the 2024-25 season on loan with Girona, and is no longer part of Hansi Flick's plans. Victor, meanwhile, has struggled for chances under the German manager and is already looking for greener pastures.

The Spanish duo, interestingly, arrived at Camp Nou from Girona in the summer of 2023. While Romeu was signed permanently, Victor joined on loan before the move was made permanent last summer. Girona are not closing the door on the possible return of their former players this year.

