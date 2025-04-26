Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans make Inaki Pena decision, Danish ace wants to stay, and more - April 26, 2025

Barcelona travel to the Estadio de La Cartuja on Saturday, April 26, to lock horns with bitter rivals Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final. Hansi Flick's team arrive at the game on a run of eight wins in their last 10 matches across competitions.
Meanwhile, the Catalans have made a decision regarding Inaki Pena's future. Elsewhere, a Danish defender is reluctant to leave Camp Nou this summer.
On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from April 26, 2025.
Barcelona make Inaki Pena decision
Barcelona will allow Inaki Pena to leave for free this summer, according to SPORT. The Spanish custodian was thrust into action last October following Marc-Andre ter Stegen's injury.
For a while, Pena held the No. 1 role, performing admirably and even starring in the 4-0 demolition of Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in October. However, things changed in January, with Hansi Flick opting to station Wojciech Szczesny between the sticks.
The Polish goalkeeper, who came out of retirement to join the Catalans in October, has been indispensable since and has forced Pena down the pecking order. The 26-year-old is now a forgotten man at Camp Nou and is considering his options ahead of the summer.
Marc-Andre ter Stegen is expected to take up the No. 1 role once he returns from injury, while Szczesny is likely to be his backup next season. Pena's contract expires in 2026, but Barcelona are now ready to let him go for free following a mutual agreement that recognizes his lack of opportunities.
Andreas Christensen wants to stay
Andreas Christensen has no desire to leave Barcelona this summer, according to SPORT. The Danish defender's contract with the Catalans expires in less than 18 months, and he hasn't been offered a new deal yet.
Christensen has registered just one appearance across competitions this season and is a peripheral figure under Hansi Flick. Injuries and lack of form have hurt the 29-year-old's chances, and he was widely expected to be on his way at the end of this season.
However, it now appears that Christensen wants to stay and fight for his place in the team. The LaLiga giants are well stocked in the central defense and are already linked with a Bosman move for Bayer Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah. As such, the Dane could struggle for chances if he stays in Catalonia.
Catalans wanted Keylor Navas last year
Barcelona considered the prospect of signing Keylor Navas last year following Marc-Andre ter Stegen's injury, the player has revealed. The Catalans were looking for a new goalkeeper after the German injured his knee.
Navas was available as a free agent and was apparently under consideration at Camp Nou. However, Barcelona opted against a move for the former Real Madrid man, and went for Wojciech Szczesny instead.
Speaking to El Larguero, as cited by Barca Universal, Navas acknowledged that the move was complicated.
“My name was heard around here. But it’s always complicated. Did they call me? My agent. I saw it as a compliment,” said Navas.
The Costa Rican shot-stopper has since joined Newell's Old Boys.