Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans make Inaki Pena decision, Danish ace wants to stay, and more - April 26, 2025

Barcelona travel to the Estadio de La Cartuja on Saturday, April 26, to lock horns with bitter rivals Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final. Hansi Flick's team arrive at the game on a run of eight wins in their last 10 matches across competitions.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Catalans have made a decision regarding Inaki Pena's future. Elsewhere, a Danish defender is reluctant to leave Camp Nou this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from April 26, 2025.

Barcelona make Inaki Pena decision

Inaki Pena

Barcelona will allow Inaki Pena to leave for free this summer, according to SPORT. The Spanish custodian was thrust into action last October following Marc-Andre ter Stegen's injury.

Ad

Trending

For a while, Pena held the No. 1 role, performing admirably and even starring in the 4-0 demolition of Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in October. However, things changed in January, with Hansi Flick opting to station Wojciech Szczesny between the sticks.

The Polish goalkeeper, who came out of retirement to join the Catalans in October, has been indispensable since and has forced Pena down the pecking order. The 26-year-old is now a forgotten man at Camp Nou and is considering his options ahead of the summer.

Ad

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is expected to take up the No. 1 role once he returns from injury, while Szczesny is likely to be his backup next season. Pena's contract expires in 2026, but Barcelona are now ready to let him go for free following a mutual agreement that recognizes his lack of opportunities.

Andreas Christensen wants to stay

Andreas Christensen

Andreas Christensen has no desire to leave Barcelona this summer, according to SPORT. The Danish defender's contract with the Catalans expires in less than 18 months, and he hasn't been offered a new deal yet.

Ad

Christensen has registered just one appearance across competitions this season and is a peripheral figure under Hansi Flick. Injuries and lack of form have hurt the 29-year-old's chances, and he was widely expected to be on his way at the end of this season.

However, it now appears that Christensen wants to stay and fight for his place in the team. The LaLiga giants are well stocked in the central defense and are already linked with a Bosman move for Bayer Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah. As such, the Dane could struggle for chances if he stays in Catalonia.

Ad

Catalans wanted Keylor Navas last year

Keylor Navas

Barcelona considered the prospect of signing Keylor Navas last year following Marc-Andre ter Stegen's injury, the player has revealed. The Catalans were looking for a new goalkeeper after the German injured his knee.

Ad

Navas was available as a free agent and was apparently under consideration at Camp Nou. However, Barcelona opted against a move for the former Real Madrid man, and went for Wojciech Szczesny instead.

Speaking to El Larguero, as cited by Barca Universal, Navas acknowledged that the move was complicated.

“My name was heard around here. But it’s always complicated. Did they call me? My agent. I saw it as a compliment,” said Navas.

The Costa Rican shot-stopper has since joined Newell's Old Boys.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written close to 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5Million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More