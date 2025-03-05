Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans offered Arsenal ace, club not planning Neymar return, and more - March 5, 2025

Barcelona travel to Estadio da Luz to face Benfica in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie on Wednesday, March 5. Hansi Flick's team secured a thrilling 5-4 win over the Portuguese club in the league stages of the tournament in January.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have been offered the opportunity to bring an Arsenal midfielder to Camp Nou this summer. In other news, the LaLiga giants will not bring Neymar back to the club at the end of the season.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from March 5, 2025.

Barcelona offered Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey

Barcelona have been offered the chance to sign Thomas Partey for free this summer, according to SPORT. The Ghanaian midfielder's contract with Arsenal expires at the end of this season and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Partey has appeared 40 times across competitions for the Gunners this season, scoring three goals and setting up three more. The 31-year-old has started 33 games under Mikel Arteta this term, signifying his importance to the team.

The north London outfit are apparently working on a new contract for Partey but that hasn't stopped speculation about his future. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Juventus have already enquired about the Ghanaian's availability so he won't be short of options if he leaves the Emirates Stadium at the end of the season.

Partey's representatives have reportedly reached out to multiple clubs, including the Catalans, to offer the player's services for free. However, Barcelona are happy with the options available to them and are not interested in a move for Partey this summer.

Catalans not planning Neymar return

Neymar is unlikely to return to Camp Nou this year

Barcelona are not considering a move for Neymar at the end of this season, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Brazilian forward left Al-Hilal this winter to complete a move back to boyhood club Santos.

Neymar has been in scintillating form since the move, registering three goals and three assists from seven games. His efforts have already sparked talk of a return to Camp Nou, where he played some of the best football of his career.

Recent reports have suggested that the 33-year-old is also eager to rejoin the Catalans, as he plans to play football at the highest level in preparation for the 2026 World Cup. However, the LaLiga giants have no desire to bring their former player back to the club.

Barcelona believe that Neymar doesn't fit the profile of attackers that they are looking for. There are also concerns that the Brazilian may be past his prime.

Omar El Hilali wanted at Camp Nou

Omar El Hilali

Barcelona are eyeing a move for Omar El Hilali, according to SPORT. However, prising him away from Espanyol could be a problem given the rivalry between the two sides.

Hansi Flick is looking for a new right-back to cover for Jules Kounde at the back. The French defender has registered three goals and eight assists from 40 games across competitions, 37 of which have been starts.

However, the Catalans lack a proper backup to the Frenchman in the squad and have now identified El Hilali as an option. The 21-year-old has registered two assists from 25 games this season and is under contract until 2027.

