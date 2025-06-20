Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans reach Nico Williams agreement, French ace close to renewal, and more - June 20, 2025

Barcelona won the league, the Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de Espana in the 2024-25 campaign. Hansi Flick, however, remains determined to add more quality to his roster before the start of the new season.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have reached an agreement with Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams. Elsewhere, a French defender is close to committing his future at Camp Nou.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from June 20, 2025.

Barcelona reach Nico Williams agreement

Nico Williams

Barcelona have agreed personal terms with Nico Williams ahead of a move this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Spanish forward is a wanted man this year, but his desire to move to Camp Nou has now worked to the Catalans' advantage.

The LaLiga champions are in the market for a new left winger, and Williams has emerged as a priority in recent days. Talks between Barcelona and the player's camp have progressed smoothly, and now a breakthrough has been reached.

Williams has agreed to a six-year deal, that will keep him at the club until 2031, and will reportedly earn €7-8m during his stay. Interestingly, Athletic Bilbao were ready to offer him a new deal worth €10m per-year, but the Spaniard turned in down as he wanted to join the Catalans.

Williams registered 11 goals and seven assists from 45 games across competitions for the Basque club in the 2024-25 season. While his contract runs until 2027, the player has a €62m release clause in his deal, which the LaLiga champions are planning to activate next.

Jules Kounde close to renewal

Jules Kounde

Barcelona have reached a verbal agreement with Jules Kounde ahead of a contract renewal, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs. The Catalans have focused on player renewals this year, opting to tie down multiple first team stars to long-term deals.

Kounde appears to be the next in line, following a stunning 2024-25 campaign. The Frenchman flourished in the right-back role under Hansi Flick, emerging as one of the finest in the position in the whole of Europe.

The 26-year-old registered four goals and eight assists from 53 games across competitions, 50 of which were from the start. HIs efforts have already earned him admirers at clubs across the continent. but the LaLiga champions are determined to keep him at Camp Nou.

Barcelona were locked in talks with the player's camp for a while, and a breakthrough has now been reached. Jules Kounde's current deal runs until 2027, but he has now verbally agreed to commit his future to the Catalans. A complete agreement is now expected soon.

Catalans plan mass exodus

Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Barcelona are planning to offload as many as seven players this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Catalans have already secured the services of Joan Garcia from Espanyol, while a move for Nico Williams is apparently close as well.

The LaLiga champions will now turn to player sales to generate cash to help adhere to FFP norms. Ansu Fati, Andreas Christensen, Pau Victor, Inaki Pena, Pablo Torre, and Oriol Romeu have been identified as surplus to requirements. The Camp Nou hierarchy also want to offload Marc-Andre ter Stegen, although moving him on is likely to be complicated.

