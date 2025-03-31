Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans receive Luis Diaz boost, club eyeing AC Milan ace, and more - March 31, 2025

Barcelona secured an impressive 4-1 win over Girona on Sunday, March 30, in LaLiga. Ladislav Krejci's own goal, Robert Lewandowski's brace, and Ferran Torres' late strike helped Hansi Flick's team pick up all three points.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have received a boost in their plans to sign Luis Diaz this summer. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are interested in an AC Milan midfielder.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from March 31, 2025.

Barcelona receive Luis Diaz boost

Luis Diaz.

Luis Diaz could leave Liverpool this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Colombian forward is reportedly a target for Barcelona ahead of the summer.

The Catalans are looking to add a new left-forward to their roster and have zeroed in on Diaz. The 28-year-old has registered 13 goals and seven assists from 42 games across competitions this season.

The player's contract expires in 2027, adding to speculation regarding his future. Recent reports have suggested that the Reds are locked in talks to tie Diaz down to a new deal.

However, speaking to Caught Offside, Romano has refuted those claims.

“My information is that at the moment there is nothing advanced or concrete in terms of new contract talks at Liverpool, so let’s see what happens in the final months of the season, if Liverpool decide to offer a new deal to Luis Diaz or if they decide to pathways in the summer transfer window,” said Romano.

He continued:

“In general, there is a feeling that as well as Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz could be leaving Liverpool in the summer transfer window. It’s a strong possibility; again, it’s not guaranteed yet, but it’s one to watch for sure.”

Barcelona could face competition from Saudi clubs in the race for Luis Diaz.

Catalans eyeing Tijjani Reijnders

Tijjani Reijnders

Barcelona have set their sights on Tijjani Reijnders, according to Fichajes. The Catalans have apparently identified the AC Milan midfielder as a possible replacement for Frenkie de Jong.

De Jong has entered the final 18 months of his contract and is yet to sign a new deal. There's a lot of interest in his services and the LaLiga giants could listen to offers for him this summer.

Should the 27-year-old leave, Barcelona want to bring in Reijnders to fill the gap in midfield. The 26-year-old has registered 13 goals and four assists from 43 games across competitions for the Rossoneri this season. Hansi Flick has already approved the move, and AC Milan want more than €40m for him this summer.

Inaki Pena likely to leave

Inaki Pena

Barcelona could let Inaki Pena leave for free this summer provided they retain a percentage of the player's rights, according to SPORT. The Spanish custodian has failed to convince Hansi Flick, and his future remains uncertain.

Wojciech Szczesny has reportedly agreed to a renewal, which could all but end Pena's stay at Camp Nou. The club is ready to listen to offers for him, but is also open to a free transfer provided the aforementioned criteria are fulfilled.

That could help fetch a bigger fee if the player could go on to succeed in the future. The 26-year-old is reportedly wanted by Celta Vigo, Real Betis, and Galatasaray, among others. His contract expires in 2026.

