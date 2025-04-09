Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans retain Jonathan Tah interest, Hansi Flick eyeing new deal for Spanish ace, and more - April 9, 2025

Barcelona welcomed Borussia Dortmund to the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Wednesday, April 9, in the Champions League quarterfinals first leg tie. The Catalans will be eager to pick up a win and head into the away leg with an advantage.
Meanwhile, the LaLiga giants remain interested in Jonathan Tah. Elsewhere, Hansi Flick is keen to keep a Spanish defender at Camp Nou.
On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from April 9, 2025.
Barcelona retain Jonathan Tah interest
Barcelona have assured Jonathan Tah that they intend to sign him this summer, according to SPORT. The German defender's contract with Bayer Leverkusen is set to expire this summer and he has already decided that he will leave.
It has previously been reported that Tah has agreed to join the Catalans this summer on a Bosman move. However, the LaLiga giants' poor financial situation has now raised doubts about a move.
Barcelona's recent troubles in registering Dani Olmo and Pau Torres have added to concerns in Tah's camp. The LaLiga's recent announcement about restrictions on the salary cap has further complicated the matter.
However, the Catalans have now assured the player, via his agent Pini Zahavi, that they will be able to register him this summer. Flick holds the player in high regard and believes that he can add quality to his squad. However, the Spanish giants may have to offload Andreas Christensen to complete the move.
Hansi Flick eyeing new deal for Eric Garcia
Hansi Flick wants Barcelona to hand Eric Garcia a new deal, according to SPORT. The Catalans have tied down the likes of Pedri, Gavi, and Ronald Araujo, among others, to new deals since the start of this year.
Garcia's future has been up in the air for a while, especially with a plethora of defenders at Flick's disposal. The Spaniard was also linked with an exit from Camp Nou in January, but the German manager blocked the move.
Flick believes that Garcia is the most improved player at his disposal and considers him a key part of his plans. The German is impressed by the player's tactical intelligence, both in defense and as a defensive midfielder.
As such, Flick has asked Barcelona to end speculation about the Spaniard's future at the earliest. The 24-year-old's contract expires in 2026, but it looks like he could be set to stay for a while.
Gavi wants to retire at Camp Nou
Gavi has expressed a desire to spend his entire career at Barcelona. The Spanish midfielder rose through the ranks at Camp Nou before exploding onto the scene under Xavi.
He emerged as a vital cog in the Catalans' midfield before an ACL injury derailed his career. Now back to full fitness, Gavi has struggled for game time under Hansi Flick, raising questions about his future.
However, speaking recently as cited by Barca Universal, Gavi insisted that he would like to spend his entire career with the LaLiga giants.
“Obviously, I would like to retire at Barca. You never know, but if it was up to me I’d retire here at Barca,” said Gavi.
Gavi has registered three goals and three assists from 29 games across competitions this season.