Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans set to end Marcus Rashford pursuit, Benfica eyeing Ansu Fati, and more - February 1, 2025

Barcelona are putting together final preparations ahead of their game against Deportivo Alaves at home on Sunday (February 2) in LaLiga. Hansi Flick's team are third on the league table after 21 games.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have decided to pull the plug on their pursuit of Marcus Rashford. Elsewhere, Benfica are interested in Ansu Fati.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from February 1, 2025.

Barcelona set to end Marcus Rashford pursuit

Barcelona are all set to end their pursuit of Marcus Rashford, according to journalist Matteo Moretto. The English forward has dropped down the pecking order at Manchester United and is no longer part of Ruben Amorim's plans.

The Catalans had previously made him a priority target for the winter transfer window, with the player also keen to move. The LaLiga giants were locked in talks with their Premier League counterparts to chalk out a loan deal this month.

However, negotiations have failed to reach a conclusive end. With time running out, Barcelona have accepted that it is practically impossible to sign Rashford this month.

The major issue in the completion of the deal has been the Catalans' failure to offload players this month. The club's efforts to move Ansu Fati on hasn't been successful so far.

As such, the LaLiga giants do not have space in their wage structure to fit in a new player. Subsequently, the club have now decided to shelve their plans of signing Marcus Rashford.

Benfica eyeing Ansu Fati

Benfica have set their sights on Ansu Fati, according to journalist David Bernabeu Reverter. The Spanish forward is a peripheral figure at Barcelona and has appeared just eight times across competitions this season.

Only one of them was from the start, hinting that he is no longer a part of Hansi Flick's plans. The Catalans remain keen to move him on this month, although the player wants to stay and fight for his place in the team.

Benfica are now willing to offer him a chance at regular football. The Portuguese club have apparently enquired about the possibility of a loan deal this month.

Ajax are also in the race and are interested in a temporary deal. The player's agent Jorge Mendes is assessing his options with little time left in the transfer window.

Gavi signs a new deal with Catalans

Gavi has extended his stay at Camp Nou

Gavi has signed a new contract with the Catalan club until 2030, the club have confirmed. The Spaniard returned to full fitness earlier this season and has since emerged as a key figure in Hansi Flick's starting XI. The Catalans have now tied him down to a new deal to end any speculation regarding his future.

Speaking to Barcelona's media, the 20-year-old expressed a desire to win many trophies with the club.

“This could be one of the happiest days of my life. I am very happy and very pleased to continue at the club of my life, and I hope it is for many more years. We have a team with a lot of future, and I hope we can win many titles," Gavi said (via Barcelona Universal).

Gavi has two goals and three assists from 20 games across competitions this season, nine of which have been starts.

