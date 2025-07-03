Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans set Nico Williams deadline, Aston Villa want LaLiga ace, and more - July 3, 2025

Barcelona return to action later this month with their first pre-season friendly against Vissel Kobe. The Catalans are coming off a fantastic season, where they secured a domestic treble under Hansi Flick.

Meanwhile, the Spanish champions have set a deadline to complete a move for Nico Williams. Elsewhere, Aston Villa are interested in a LaLiga forward.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from July 3, 2025.

Barcelona set Nico Williams deadline

Nico Williams

Barcelona want to complete Nico Williams' signing by July 16, according to TV3. The LaLiga champions are in the market for a new left-forward and have identified the Spaniard as a priority target this summer.

Williams was outstanding for Athletic Bilbao in the 2024-25 season, registering 11 goals and seven assists from 45 games across competitions. While he is under contract at San Mames until 2027, the player reportedly has a €62m release clause in his deal.

The Catalans are planning to trigger this option and it was previously reported that they are hoping to get a deal done by this Friday. The decision was apparently aimed to avoid excessive drama and speculation concerning the move.

However, it now appears that Barcelona have not set a particular date to complete the transfer. Instead, the Spanish champions are hoping to get a deal done before July 16, when the player is scheduled to join pre-season with Athletic Bilbao.

It was recently suggested that Willams has demanded written guarantees regarding his registration, which have halted the deal. However, the report adds that everything's going according to schedule behind the scenes, and the move is expected to be completed in the next two weeks.

Aston Villa want Ferran Torres

Ferran Torres

Aston Villa are planning a move for Ferran Torres this summer, according to Birmingham Live. Barcelona's pursuit of Nico Williams has added to doubts regarding Torres' future.

The 22-year-old's proposed arrival at Camp Nou could lead to a reschuffle in attack, and push Torres further down the pecking order. The 25-year-old enjoyed an impressive 2024-25 campaign, scoring 19 goals and setting up seven more from 45 games across competitions.

Aston Villa are long-term admirers of the Spaniard and are ready to prise him away this summer. However, the report adds that Torres has no desire to leave the Catalans at the moment.

Catalans want to raise €140m from player sales

Ronald Araujo

Barcelona are planning to raise €140m by offloading three first team stars this summer, according to Fichajes. The Catalans remain under financial distress and are hoping to address the issue by cashing in three of their top stars.

The players in question are Ronald Araujo, Fermin Lopez, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen. The LaLiga champions are well stocked at the back and could let the Uruguayan defender leave this summer for around €40m.

Meanwhile, Lopez is coming off an impressive campaign, but could drop down the pecking order following Nico Williams' proposed arrival. Barcelona are not actively looking to let him go, but could be open to his departure for €80m. Finally, the Catalans have already signed Ter Stegen's replacement in Joan Garcia, and are hoping to offload the German for €20m.

