Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans sign Espanyol prodigy, LaLiga ace leaves on loan, and more - September 2, 2025

Barcelona have registered two wins and a draw from their first three games of the new season. Hansi Flick's team entered the international break sitting on fourth place in the LaLiga table, two points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have signed a talented youngster from Espanyol. Elsewhere, a Spanish right-back has left the LaLiga champions on loan.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from September 2, 2025.

Barcelona sign Espanyol prodigy Oriol Pallas

Hansi Flick

Barcelona have secured the services of talented young midfielder Oriol Pallas from Espanyol. The youngster follows in the footsteps of Pol Mencheno and siblings Minguk and Daehan Lee, who all made the move to La Masia from the RCDE Stadium in recent times.

The Catalans confirmed the news via a social media post, with the caption:

“Agreement for the incorporation of player Oriol Pallàs into FC Barcelona’s Juvenil A from Espanyol. At the signing ceremony, he was accompanied by the Club's 11-a-side Football coordinator, Sergi Milà.”

The LaLiga champions also raided their local rivals this summer to rope in Joan Garcia.

Hector Fort leaves on loan

Hector Fort

Hector Fort has completed a deadline day loan move to newly promoted side Elche, Barcelona have confirmed. The Spanish right-back has largely been an understudy to Jules Kounde at Camp Nou.

With the Frenchman the indisputed starter under Hansi Flick, Fort has struggled for chances so far. The 19-year-old registered 21 appearances across competitions last season, only five of which were starts.

The Spaniard has now decided to move to Elche to secure regular game time. The Catalans shared a statement on their website announcing Fort's departure, which read:

“Barcelona and Elche have reached an agreement for the loan of Hector Fort until June 30, 2026.”

Fort is under contract at Camp Nou until 2029.

David Villa lauds Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal

Barcelona legend David Villa has heaped praise on Lamine Yamal. The Spanish forward has enjoyed a sensational rise in recent times and already among the finest players in the world at the moment.

Last season, Yamal scored 18 goals and set up 25 more from 55 games in all competitions. His efforts helped Hansi Flick's team secure a domestic treble, and also earned him nomination for the 2025 Ballon d'Or.

The 18-year-old's future was briefly subject to speculation earlier this year, as his previous contract was due to expire in 2026. However, Yamal has already committed his future at Camp Nou until 2031 after turning 18 years old this summer.

Speaking recently, as cited by Mundo Deportivo, Villa backed his countryman to give a lot of joy to the world.

“Lamine’s talent is brutal, he is a boy who has stung out very quickly. He is a unique player who will give a lot of joy to the whole football world,” said Villa.

He continued:

“He is barely 18 years old, so you have to be patient and help him; it is not normal to have so much talent at that age. He’s doing fantastic things in the national team and in Barça.”

The Catalans handed Lamine Yamal the fabled No. 10 shirt, famously worn by Lionel Messi, this summer.

