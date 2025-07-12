Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans step up Marcus Rashford pursuit, Marc-Andre ter Stegen backed to stay, and more - July 12, 2025

Barcelona are preparing to defend their LaLiga title by investing wisely in their squad ahead of the new campaign. Hansi Flick's team also won the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de España in the 2024-25 season.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Catalans have stepped up their pursuit of Marcus Rashford. Elsewhere, Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been backed to stay and fight for his place at Camp Nou.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from July 12, 2025.

Barcelona step up Marcus Rashford pursuit

Marcus Rashford

Barcelona have stepped up their plans to sign Marcus Rashford this summer, according to journalists Shaun Connolly and Albert Fernandez. The English forward is expected to leave Manchester United this summer due to his strained relationship with Ruben Amorim.

Ad

Trending

Rashford was linked with the Catalans in January this year, but ended up joining Aston Villa on loan instead for the rest of the season. The 27-year-old apparently has his heart set on a move to Camp Nou, and is even willing to take a 40% pay cut to get the deal across the line this summer.

The LaLiga giants, meanwhile, have made Rashford their priority target following their failed pursuit of Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams. Manchester United previously wanted €40m to let him go, but are now open to a loan exit with a purchase obligation.

Ad

Marc-Andre ter Stegen backed to stay

Marc-Andre ter Stegen

MARCA deputy director Juan Ignacio Garcia-Ochoa has backed Marc-Andre ter Stegen to stay at Camp Nou beyond the summer. The German custodian's future with the Catalans has come under scrutiny following the recent arrival of Joan Garcia from Espanyol.

Ad

The Spaniard is one of the finest young goalkeepers in the league and is likely to become the No. 1 under Hansi Flick in the upcoming campaign. With Wojciech Szczesny also in the squad, the LaLiga champions are apparently looking to offload Ter Stegen this summer.

However, speaking on Radio MARCA, Garcia-Ochoa insisted that Ter Stegen is unwilling to throw in the towel just yet.

“He’s not moving, take my word for it. Ter Stegen is not going to move from Barcelona, and he is convinced that he is going to be the starter. I think so too. That’s the information I have. And if you talk to Ter Stegen’s entourage, who are serious and very firm people, they are not going to move from Barcelona,” said Garcia-Ochoa.

Ad

He continued:

“The only way that Ter Stegen can leave is for Barcelona to pay off his contract, something that is not going to happen because they are not financially prepared.”

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is under contract at Camp Nou until 2028.

Catalans not planning to offload midfield duo

Fermin Lopez

Barcelona have no plans to offload Fermin Lopez or Marc Casado this summer, according to Catalunya Radio. Recent reports have suggested that both players could be sold to address the club's financial issues.

The Spanish duo are coming off an impressive 2024-25 campaign and apparently have admirers in the Premier League. With the Catalans well stocked in the middle of the park, their futures remain uncertain. However, it now appears that the LaLiga giants have no plans to let him go at the moment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More