Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans suffer Luis Diaz blow, Liverpool eyeing Jonathan Tah, and more - March 27, 2025

Barcelona welcome Osasuna to the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Thursday, March 27, for their upcoming LaLiga clash. Hansi Flick's team are leading the title race this season after 27 games.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Catalans have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Luis Diaz this year. Elsewhere, Liverpool have entered the race to sign Jonathan Tah at the end of this season.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from March 27, 2025.

Barcelona suffer Luis Diaz blow

Luis Diaz.

Liverpool will only allow Luis Diaz to leave if they manage to sign a proper replacement this summer, according to former scout Mick Brown. The Colombian forward's contract runs until 2027, and he is a target for Barcelona this summer.

Ad

Trending

Diaz has been in decent form for the Reds this season, amassing 13 goals and five assists from 42 games. The Catalans are looking for a new left-forward and have zeroed in on the 28-year-old.

However, speaking to Football Insider, Brown insisted that the Merseyside club may not be too eager to let Diaz go.

“In order for this to happen, you’ve got to have something coming in – I don’t know who it is that Liverpool are looking at to improve their pot," said Brown.

Ad

He continued:

“It would be very difficult for them to let Diaz go, when they haven’t got anybody coming in. They’re better off then, sticking with what they have, but you just get the feeling that they’re not 100 per cent happy with what they’ve got.”

Diaz is reportedly ready to join Barcelona this summer.

Ad

Liverpool eyeing Jonathan Tah

Jonathan Tah

Liverpool are interested in a move for Jonathan Tah this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo. The German defender's contract with Bayer Leverkusen expires at the end of this season, and he has already announced that he will leave the club.

Ad

Barcelona are planning to take him to Camp Nou on a Bosman move this summer. However, the Reds are also eyeing the 29-year-old with interest.

The Merseyside club are sweating on the future of Virgil van Dijk, who is also in the final months of his contract at Anfield. Liverpool want to keep hold of the Dutch defender, but are keeping contingency plans in place to address his possible departure.

Tah has emerged as an option, although Tottenham Hotspur are also eyeing the player with interest. However, the German defender has his heart set on a move to Camp Nou.

Ad

Catalans wanted Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Barcelona were previously planning to make a move for Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer, according to SPORT. The Catalans want to add more cover for Jules Kounde in the squad and have had their eyes on the Englishman for a while.

Ad

It is believed that they have already reached out to the player's camp to discuss a move this year. However, the LaLiga giants are no longer considering a move for the player due to the finances involved.

The 26-year-old is set to become a free agent this summer, but is likely to command a massive salary, which takes him beyond Barcelona's clutches. Meanwhile, recent reports have suggested that the player is a step away from joining Real Madrid.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback