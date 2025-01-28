Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans suffer Marcus Rashford blow, Brentford want Danish ace, and more - January 28, 2025

Barcelona are preparing to lock horns with Atalanta at the Estadio Olimpic Lluis Companys on Wednesday, Janaury 29, in the Champions League. Hansi Flick's team arrive at the game buoyed by their 7-1 win over Valencia in the league.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have suffered a setback in their plans to take Marcus Rashford to Camp Nou this month. Elsewhere, Brentford are interested in a Danish defender.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from January 28, 2025.

Barcelona suffer Marcus Rashford blow

Marcus Rashford

Galatasaray and Fenerbahce have entered the race to sign Marcus Rashford this month, according to journalist Matteo Moretto. The English forward's future at Manchester United remains uncertain, wiht the club apparently open to his exit.

Barcelona are eager to take Rashford to Camp Nou, while the player is also ready to join them. However, the Catalans have to offload players to make space in their wage structure to accomodate the 27-year-old.

The LaLiga giants have tried to offload Ansu Fati and Eric Garcia without success this month, raising doubts about a move for Rashford. To make matters worse, clubs from Turkey have now set their sights on the player.

Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho has worked with the Englishman at Old Trafford and is planning a reunion. Galatasaray are also eyeing the player with interest.

Meanwhile, former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recently took charge at Besiktas and apparently has his eyes on Marcus Rashford as well. However, none of them have submitted a formal offer for the player yet.

The Englishman is considering his options carefully as the window draws to a close. Barcelona will have to move quickly or they risk losing out on their main target for the month.

Brentford want Andreas Christensen

Andreas Christensen

Brentford are planning to take Andreas Christensen back to the Premier League, according to journalist Miguel Delaney. The Danish defender is a long way down the pecking order at Barcelona, who are ready to let him go.

Manchester United and Juventus have previously shown an interest in Christensen, but are yet to make a move. Brentford have now entered the race, with Thomas Frank keen to upgrade his backline this month.

After failing to offload Ansu Fati and Eric Garcia so far, the Catalans have turned to the 28-year-old. The LaLiga giants are hoping to use Christensen's sale to script a move for Marcus Rashford. However, the player is under contract at Camp Nou until 2026 and is reluctant to leave.

Frenkie de Jong close to exit

Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong is close to leaving Barcelona this year, according to Fichajes.net. The Dutchman has been a peripheral figure under Hansi Flick, but was outstanding in the 7-1 win over Valencia over the weekend.

De Jong has previously stated his pride at representing the Catalans, and has turned down offers to leave Camp Nou. However, the 27-year-old's contract expires in 2026 and despite the LaLiga giants' best efforts, he hasn't signed a new deal.

Barcelona want him to stay, but have asked him to take a paycut to help deal with the current financial condition. However, De Jong is reluctant to do so, causing talks to stall. Unless a breakthrough is reached, the Catalans will be forced to cash in on him this summer.

