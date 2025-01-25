Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans suffer Marcus Rashford blow, Eric Garcia offered to Aston Villa, and more - January 25, 2025

Barcelona are putting together final preparations ahead of their LaLiga game against Valencia at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday, January 26. Hansi Flick's team arrive at the game on a run of five wins in their last six games across competitions.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have suffered a setback in their efforts to sign Marcus Rashford this month. Elsewhere, Aston Villa have been offered the chance to secure the services of Eric Garcia.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from January 25, 2025

Barcelona suffer Marcus Rashford blow

Marcus Rashford

West Ham United have entered the race to sign Marcus Rashford, according to TEAMtalk via Mundo Deportivo. The English forward is a priority target for Barcelona this month.

The Englishman is no longer part of Manchester United's plans, and the club are ready to let him go in January. The Catalans want to prise him away, but may have to offload players to get a deal across the line.

The LaLiga giants initially wanted to cash in on Eric Garcia and Ansu Fati this month, but their plans haven't worked out yet. To make matters worse, West Ham United have now set their sights on Marcus Rashford and are the favorites to sign the 27-year-old. The Englishman would prefer to join Barcelona, but isn't averse to continuing in the Premier League if given a chance.

Eric Garcia offered to Aston Villa

Eric Garcia

Aston Villa have been offered the chance to sign Eric Garcia this month, according to TBR Football. Barcelona are eager to offload the Spaniard in the coming days to make space for new arrivals.

The player has been offered to multiple clubs across the continent, including Villa, Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion, West Ham United, and Wolverhampton Wanderers. Now that Ronald Araujo has signed a new deal at Camp Nou, the Catalans consider Garcia surplus to requirements.

Villa are in the market for a new defender and previously wanted to sign Loic Bade. However, that deal appears to be off, so the club could be tempted by the chance to get their hands on Garcia.

Gerard Martin signs new deal with Catalans

Gerard Martin

Gerard Martin has committed his future at the Camp Nou, Barcelona have announced. The 22-year-old's previous deal was set to expire this summer, but he has now signed a new three-year deal until 2028.

Speaking to the club's media after committing his future, the Spanish left-back revealed that he is delighted to stay.

“For me, this renewal means everything. I have been a Barcelona fan since I was young. When I arrived here, you always have the hope of reaching the first team… you know it is difficult, but I have made it,” said Martin.

He continued:

“I am very happy. I hope there are many more years here. I feel very proud of everything I am achieving, and I hope it continues like this. I have to keep working and make the most of all the opportunities I have, and win all the titles we can, which is the objective of Barça. Always.”

Martin has registered two assists from 18 appearances across competitions this season, eight of which have been starts.

