Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans suffer Marcus Rashford blow, Pablo Torre wants to stay, and more - January 22, 2025

Barcelona secured a stunning 5-4 win over Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday, January 21, at the Estadio da Luz. Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha scored braces each, while Eric Garcia also got on the scoresheet to help their team stay second in the UCL's league phase table.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have suffered a setback in their efforts to sign Marcus Rashford this month. Elsewhere, Pablo Torre has no plans to leave Camp Nou at the moment.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from January 22, 2025.

Barcelona suffer Marcus Rashford blow

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford has rejoined first team training with Manchester United, according to Mundo Deportivo. The 27-year-old is apparently a target for Barcelona this summer, who want to sign him on loan.

Trending

Rashford has dropped out of favour at Old Trafford following Ruben Amorim's arrival at the club last November. The English forward hasn't featured for the Red Devils in the last eight games and it is believed that the club are ready to let him go.

The Catalans are eyeing the situation with interest as they look to add more bite to their attack. It has been reported that the player would prefer to join the LaLiga side if he leaves the Premier League giants this month.

However, it now appears that Barcelona have suffered a setback in their plans to take him to Camp Nou. Rashford has joined first team training ahead of Manchester United's Europa League game against Rangers on Thursday, January 23.

It was previously reported that the player's camp met with representatives from the Catalans earlier this week to discuss a move this month. However, the Englishman's potential involvement in the game against Rangers could pose a threat to the LaLiga giants' plans.

Pablo Torre wants to stay

Pablo Torre

Pablo Torre has no desire to leave Barcelona this year despite struggling for chances under Hansi Flick, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Spanish forward has struggled for game time under Hansi Flick this season.

Torres has registered four goals and three assists from 11 games across competitions for the Catalans this season. However, only five of them have been from the start.

The intense competition for places at Camp Nou has raised doubts about the player's future. But the 21-year-old wants to continue his association with the club.

Catalans struggling to offload Eric Garcia

Eric Garcia

Barcelona are yet to receive a suitable offer for Eric Garcia, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Catalans are looking to offload the Spanish defender to make space in the squad for Marcus Rashford.

Garcia has been in and out of the starting XI this season under Hansi Flick. The 24-year-old has amassed 17 appearances across competitions, only six of which have been from the start.

His contract runs until 2026, but Barcelona are apparently ready to let him go this month. The Catalans are well stocked at the back, while Ronald Araujo has reportedly decided to extend his stay in Catalonia.

The situation has added to speculation regarding Garcia's future, with Girona and Como reportedly hot on his heels. The Spaniard, incidentally, was a hit with Girona last season on loan. However, neither club have submitted a suitable offer for the player so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback