Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans suffer Marcus Rashford blow, Spanish ace set for renewal, and more - January 29, 2025

Barcelona welcome Atalanta to the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Wednesday, January 29, for their upcoming Champions League game. Hansi Flick's team are second in the league table after seven games, while their opponents are seventh.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have suffered a setback in their efforts to secure the services of Marcus Rashford. Elsewhere, a Spanish defender is all set to extend his stay at Camp Nou.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from January 29, 2025.

Barcelona suffer Marcus Rashford blow

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford is unlikely to take a pay cut to leave Manchester United this month, according to acclaimed journalist David Ornstein. Barcelona are eager to prise him away on loan but do not have the finances to afford his wages.

Speaking on The Overlap, Ornstein stated that the Englishman's situation is 'a complete mess.'

“The biggest problem in the Rashford situation is the finances involved. If he was more affordable I think he would have made the move by now. Initially United wanted 100% of his wages covered but as the market draws towards a close, if you desperately want him out you’re going to accept lower," said Ornstein.

He continued:

“Then you ask Marcus Rashford if he’s willing to take a haircut on his salary. Most players wouldn’t because they’ve signed their contract. How much do you want to get playing elsewhere? How much do you work your way back into plans at Man United? Is the door truly open for you to work your way back in?"

He concluded:

“It’s a complete mess. I think it would be surprising if something can’t be resolved for him to play the second half of the season elsewhere.”

Recent reports have suggested that Rashford wants to join Barcelona if he leaves Manchester United.

Inigo Martinez set for renewal

Inigo Martinez

Inigo Martinez is all set to extend his stay with Barcelona, according to Jijantes FC. The Spanish defender's contract is due to expire at the end of this season.

However, an automatic renewal option in his deal will be triggered if he appears in 45 minutes of 60% of the Catalans' games this season. The 33-year-old has appeared 27 times for the LaLiga giants this season, all of which have been starts.

As such, he is on course to trigger the automatic renewal option in his contract. However, Barcelona are pleased with his efforts and want to sort out the Spaniard's future immediately. They will now offer him a new deal until the summer of 2026.

Unai Hernandez set for Al-Ittihad move

Unai Hernandez

Unai Hernandez is closing in on a move to Al-Ittihad this month, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The 20-year-old attacking midfielder is highly regarded at Barcelona, but his contract expires at the end of this season.

The Catalans have failed to convince Hernandez to stay and are now resigned to losing him to the Middle East. They have reached a verbal agreement with Al-Ittihad, who will pay €4.5 million for the Spaniard, with a further €0.5 million in add-ons. The LaLiga giants have also included a sell-on clause in the deal.

