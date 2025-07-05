Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans suffer Nico Williams blow, club in battle for Spanish defender, and more - July 5, 2025

Barcelona are looking to improve their squad before the start of the upcoming campaign. Hansi Flick has already added Joan Garcia to his kitty this summer, and is expected to continue with his quest for improvements.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have suffered a setback in their efforts to take Nico Williams to Camp Nou this summer. Elsewhere, the LaLiga champions will face competition in the race to sign a Spanish full-back.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from July 5, 2025.

Barcelona suffer Nico Williams blow

Nico Williams

Nico Williams has signed an extension with Athletic Bilbao until 2035, the club have confirmed. The Spanish forward was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona in recent times.

Multiple reports had stated that personal terms had been agreed between the two parties and that the Catalans would trigger his release clause soon. However, the 22-year-old has now performed a U-turn to commit his future to the Basque club.

Athletic Bilbao shared a video on social media on Friday to announce the stunning news, with a special message from Nico Williams himself. The Spaniard said:

“When it comes to making decisions, the most important thing is to listen to your heart. I am in the place where I want to be, with my people. This is my home. Aupa Athletic!"

Athletic Bilbao also released a statement, which read:

“Athletic Club and Nico Williams have reached an agreement to extend his contract, which was due to expire in 2027, for eight seasons, until June 30, 2035. His release clause increases by more than 50% compared to the previous one.”

It continued:

“His step forward in the face of dizzying offers is a resounding success for Athletic Club, a true Athletic WIN (Williams, Inaki and Nico).”

Nico Williams' new release clause is likely to be €95-100m.

Catalans in battle for Marc Pubill

Marc Pubill

AC Milan have entered the race to sign Marc Pubill this summer, according to reputed journalist Gianluca Di Marzio. Barcelona are long-term admirers of the Spanish right-back, and were also linked with the player last summer.

Pubill has enjoyed a steady rise with Almeria, and has apparently been identified as a possible backup for Jules Kounde at Camp Nou. The player is expected to cost around €15m this year, but the Catalans will have to ward off competition from the Rossoneri to get their man.

Barcelona reignite interest in Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz.

After burning their hands in the Nico Williams pursuit, Barcelona have turned their attention back to Luis Diaz, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Colombian forward has been on the Catalans' radar for a while as an option for the left-forward position.

The LaLiga giants have now reignited their interest in Diaz and are planning a fresh approach in the coming days. The 28-year-old enjoyed an impressive 2024-25 season with Liverpool, helping them lift the Premier League title.

Diaz finished the campaign with 17 goals and eight assists from 50 games across competitions. Barcelona want the player at Camp Nou, but prising him away from Anfield won't be easy. The Colombian is under contract until 2027, and the Reds have no desire to let him go.

