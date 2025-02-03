Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans' summer plans revealed, Pablo Torre wants to stay, and more - February 3, 2025

Barcelona secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Deportivo Alaves on Sunday, February 2, in LaLiga. Robert Lewandowski scored the only goal of the game to help his team pick up vital three points.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have already shortlisted their targets for the summer. Elsewhere, Pablo Torre wants to continue his stay at Camp Nou.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from February 3, 2025.

Barcelona's summer plans revealed

Nico Williams

Barcelona are planning to make two signings this summer, according to Fichajes.net. The Catalans are keen to provide Hansi Flick with the tools to sustain his impressive start to his tenure.

The LaLiga giants have apparently identified Jonathan Tah as a priority target this year. The German defender has been rock-solid at the back for Bayer Leverkusen in recent seasons.

However, Tah's contract expires at the end of this season and he has revealed that he will leave the BayArena. Barcelona believe that signing the 28-year-old for free will be a strategic boost to their overall plans.

The LaLiga giants are also ready to rekindle their interest in Nico Williams, who was a target last summer last summer. The Spaniard ended up staying at Athletic Bilbao but remains highly regarded at Camp Nou.

The player is under contract with the Basque club until 2027 and reportedly has a €60m release clause in his contract. As such, prising him away won't be easy. However, the Catalans are convinced that the Spaniard will fit in quite well in the current attack and are ready to break the bank to secure his services.

Pablo Torre wants to stay

Pablo Torre

Pablo Torre has no plans to leave Barcelona at the moment, according to SPORT. The highly-rated Spanish midfielder has struggled for chances at Camp Nou this season, adding to speculation regarding his future.

Torre has registered four goals and three assists from 12 games across competitions for the LaLiga giants to date. However, he has started only five games under Hansi Flick and his situation has alerted multiple clubs across the continent.

Despite his lack of game time with the Catalans, the 21-year-old remains settled at the club. Torre believes that Barcelona is the best place for him to develop and realize his potential. As such, he is determined to stay and fight for his place at Camp Nou.

Alex Valle has €6m release clause in his deal

Alex Valle

Alex Valle has a €6 million release clause in his deal which will become active in June, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The 20-year-old moved to Como on a six-month loan in the winter transfer window, but the Serie A club do not have a buy option in the deal.

Valle has struggled for chances at Barcelona this season, with Alejandro Balde the preferred choice for the left-back role. The Catalans also have Gerard Martin as a backup for the job, so Valle's situation is unlikely to improve any time soon.

It now appears that the LaLiga giants are willing to let him go for a modest fee at the end of this season. The Spaniard's contract at Camp Nou expires in 2026.

