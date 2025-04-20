Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans want Bundesliga ace, Deco confirms Wojciech Szczesny stay, more - April 20, 2025

Barcelona are preparing to face Mallorca at home in LaLiga on Tuesday (April 22). Hansi Flick's team are leading the title race after 32 games, four points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, the Catalans remain eager to secure the services of a Bundesliga defender this summer. Elsewhere, Wojciech Szczesny is all set to stay at Camp Nou beyond this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from April 20, 2025.

Barcelona want Jonathan Tah

Jonathan Tah

Barcelona remain interested in Jonathan Tah this summer, according to Fichajes.net (via Barca Universal). The German defender has been outstanding for Bayer Leverkusen in recent seasons, but his contract expires this summer.

Tah has decided to leave the BayArena this summer as a free agent and clubs are lining up to secure his services. The Catalans are also among his suitors, although their poor financial situation has raised doubts regarding a deal

However, the LaLiga giants remain determined to sign the 29-year-old. While talks have cooled in recent times, Barcelona haven't left the race and have even laid down the groundwork for a deal. The financial involved are an issue but the club remain eager to take advantage of Tah's contract situation and bring him to Camp Nou.

Deco confirms Wojciech Szczesny stay

Wojciech Szczesny

Barcelona sporting director Deco has confirmed that Wojciech Szczesny will stay for another season. The Polish custodian came out of retirement last October to join the Catalans as a short-term replacement for the injured Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Szczesny has done very well so far, registering 12 clean sheets from 24 games. While his contract expires at the end of this season, recent reports have suggested that the 35-year-old is in line for a renewal.

Speaking recently to DAZN (as cited by Barca Universal), Deco confirmed that Szczesny will stay.

“Szczesny is a very experienced goalkeeper. We had the opportunity to bring him in by chance. He was a player who we knew had a lot to contribute,” Deco said.

He continued:

“Then the credit goes to the coaches and the players themselves on a day-to-day basis. We are happy with him. He will surely stay with us next season.”

Wojciech Szczesny's renewal could all but end Inaki Pena's time at Barcelona.

Borussia Dortmund want Alex Valle

Alex Valle

Borussia Dortmund are planning a move for Alex Valle, according to Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Universal). The Spanish left-back is currently on loan at Como, having joined the Serie A club in January this year.

Valle has been a hit in Italy so far, registering 11 appearances across competitions. The 20-year-old is under contract with Barcelona until 2026, but is likely to be allowed to leave this summer.

The Catalans already have Alejandro Balde for the left-back slot, while the club recently tied down Gerard Martin to a new deal as well. As such, Valle is unlikely to break into Hansi Flick's starting XI any time soon.

Borussia Dortmund are keeping a close eye on the situation and are ready to prise the Spaniard away this year. The LaLiga giants apparently have a €6m release clause in the deal, but are willing to let him go for €8m.

