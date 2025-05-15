Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans want Ligue 1 ace, club monitoring Joan Garcia, and more - May 15, 2025

Barcelona travel to the RCDE Stadium on Thursday (May 15) to face Espanyol in LaLiga. Hansi Flick's team can lift the league if they secure all three points against their local rivals.
Meanwhile, the Catalans have set their sights on a Ligue 1 ace. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are interested in Joan Garcia.
On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from May 15, 2025.
Barcelona want Jonathan David
Barcelona are among the clubs considering a move for Jonathan David this summer, according to SPORT (via Barca Universal). The Canadian striker's contract with Lille expires at the end of this season, and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.
David has been on fire for the Ligue 1 giants this season, registering 25 goals and 12 assists from 48 games across competitions. It looks quite likely that he will be available for free this summer, which has led to a scurry for his services.
The Catalans are looking for Robert Lewandowski's long-term replacement at the moment and have identified David as an option. The Polish striker has been indispensable for the LaLiga giants this season, scoring 40 goals from 49 games.
However, Lewandowski will turn 37 in August and cannot be expected to continue forever. Barcelona want to rope in a new face to cover for and eventually succeed the veteran striker at Camp Nou.
While Manchester United's Marcus Rashford is on their radar, a move for David will appeal to the club due to the finances involved. However, Napoli are apparently leading the race for the 25-year-old, and West Ham United are in the race as well.
Catalans monitoring Joan Garcia
Barcelona are keeping a close eye on Joan Garcia ahead of the summer, according to AS (via Barca Universal). The Catalans are apparently worried about the long-term implications of Marc-Andre ter Stegen's injuries, and are planning to rope in a new No. 1 this summer.
Garcia has been outstanding for Espanyol this season, registering seven clean sheets in 35 games. His efforts have already earned him admirers at multiple clubs across the continent and also turned heads at Camp Nou.
Barcelona apparently believe that the 24-year-old is the ideal candidate to replace Ter Stegen. While the Catalans do have Wojciech Szczesny on their roster, the 35-year-old is a temporary option for the job.
Garcia, meanwhile, could take the position for the long term, and reportedly has a €25m release clause in his deal. However, the amount could rise to €30m if he receives a call-up to the national team, or if he is unsold by the final 15 days of the transfer window. Interestingly, Arsenal are believed to be the favorites to sign the Spaniard.
Andreas Christensen wants to stay at Camp Nou
Andreas Christensen is ready to stay and fight for his place at Barcelona, according to SPORT (via Barca Universal). The Danish defender's contract expires in 2026, and it was previously believed that he would be offloaded this summer to raise funds.
The Catalans are well stocked at the back, so they can afford to let Christensen go. The 29-year-old has struggled for game time this season, managing just four appearances across competitions. However, the player is eager to prove himself to Hansi Flick and has no desire to leave.