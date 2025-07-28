Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo wants Danish ace at Al-Nassr, Catalans eyeing Gabriel Jesus, and more - July 28, 2025

Barcelona secured a 3-1 win over Vissel Kobe on Sunday, July 27, at the Misaki Park Stadium. Eric Garcia, Roony Bardghji, and Dro Fernandez scored the goals to help Hansi Flick's team pick up an easy win.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo wants Al-Nassr to move for a Danish defender this summer. Elsewhere, the Catalans are interested in Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from July 28, 2025.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Andreas Christensen at Al-Nassr

Andreas Christensen

Cristiano Ronaldo has asked Al-Nassr to sign Andreas Christensen this summer, according to Fichajes. The Danish defender's future at Barcelona has been subject to speculation for a while.

Christensen missed almost the entire 2024-25 campaign due to injuries, and has entered the final 12 months of his contract. The Catalans haven't handed him a new deal yet, and it is believed that they are open to his departure.

The LaLiga giants are looking at player sales to raise funds this summer, and the 29-year-old has been deemed surplus to requirements. Despite his struggles at Camp Nou, Christensen isn't short of options.

Cristiano Ronaldo has apparently advised Al-Nassr to make a move for the Dane this summer. The Riyadh-based club are planning to add more steel to their backline and Christensen could be a fantastic choice for the job. His departure could also help Barcelona register Joan Garcia and Marcus Rashford ahead of the new season.

Barcelona eyeing Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus

Barcelona have set their sights on Gabriel Jesus, according to Caught Offside. The Brazilian striker's future at Arsenal is now uncertain following the arrival of Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting.

Jesus is currently out with a serious knee injury, so any move is likely to be in the January transfer window. The 28-year-old hasn't exactly lit up the Emirates in recent seasons, but his stock remains high.

Barcelona are laying down succession plans for Robert Lewandowski, and Jesus could be an option for the job. However, the Catalans are likely to face competition from Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United for his signature.

Pau Victor outlines Raphinha's role in his move to Braga

Pau Victor

Pau Victor has revealed that Raphinha advised him to move to Braga. The Spanish forward has left Barcelona permanently to join the Portuguese club this summer.

Speaking recently, as cited by Barca Universal, Pau Victor said that transfer will help him grow as a player.

“He played here for a rival team, Vitoria de Guimaraes, so I won’t pay much attention to him! The truth is, Raphinha advised me to leave. He told me about how strong the league is becoming and how big Braga is as a club,” said Victor.

He continued:

“Raphinha told me the league is growing quickly and that many top players are emerging from here. I always listen to his advice. It’s an important step in my career. I’m joining a club with clear ambitions, and I believe this is the perfect place for me to grow as a player.”

Pau Victor struggled for chances under Hansi Flick last season, with the German manager opting for Robert Lewandowski to lead the line.

