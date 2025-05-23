Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Deco confirms Lamine Yamal renewal, Catalans eyeing English ace, and more - May 23, 2025

Barcelona face Athletic Bilbao at San Mames on Sunday, May 25, in their final game of the LaLiga season. Hansi Flick's team have already won the league this year.
Meanwhile, Deco has provided an update on Lamine Yamal's renewal. Elsewhere, the Catalans are interested in an English midfielder.
On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from May 23, 2025.
Deco confirms Lamine Yamal renewal
Barcelona sporting director Deco has confirmed that Lamine Yamal is on course to sign a new deal at Camp Nou. The Spanish forward's contract expires next summer, adding to speculation regarding his future.
Speaking to RAC1, as cited by Barca Universal, Deco insisted that the 17-year-old is happy at Camp Nou.
“Lamine is a player with a maturity that’s unusual. I have a son the same age. He didn’t ask to be the highest-paid player on the team — that’s not true. He just wants to be happy here.”
He continued:
“It’s not about whether he’s 17 or 26. Football has to be fair, and he has to have a contract that suits him. The most important thing is that he’s happy. And there’s no better club for him than Barça.”
Lamine Yamal has registered 18 goals and 25 assists from 54 games across competitions for Barcelona this season. His efforts have helped the Catalans win the league, the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de Espana.
Barcelona eyeing English ace
Barcelona are among the clubs eyeing a move for Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, according to former scout Mike Brown. The Englishman has caught the eye with the Eagles this season, excelling in a defensive midfield role.
Speaking to Football Insider, Brown added that Liverpool, Manchester City, and Real Madrid are also in the race for the 21-year-old.
“Adam Wharton’s quality is unquestionable, there are no concerns there. On the other side of things is his ability to cover the ground, and he seems to me to be a yard short in terms of covering the ground," said Brown.
He continued:
“So that’s going to be a concern for the likes of Liverpool or Man City – albeit not a major one. From what I hear, both Barcelona and Real Madrid have been having a look at him. The focus there is about whether you can play, and manipulate the ball and that’s where Wharton thrives.”
Wharton's contract runs until 2029, so prising him away won't be easy.
Deco opens up on Luis Diaz pursuit
Deco has confirmed that Barcelona are keeping a close eye on Luis Diaz. The Colombian forward powered Liverpool to the Premier League title this season, registering 17 goals and eight assists from 49 games across competitions.
The LaLiga giants are looking for a new left-forward before the start of the new season. They have had their eyes on the 28-year-old for a while, although a move hasn't been possible yet.
Speaking recently, as cited by acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Deco also acknowledged the Catalans' interest in Manchester United's Marcus Rashford.
“We like Luis Diaz, we like Rashford… and we like other wingers too. We can’t talk about players under contract with other clubs,” said Deco.
Rashford spent the second half of the season on loan at Aston Villa.