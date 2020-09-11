Barcelona are getting ready to play their first pre-season friendly, but the club management is still working on some transfer business. They are yet to make a significant signing since the appointment of Ronald Koeman as the club's manager.

Here are the top Barcelona news and rumours of the day:

Georginio Wijnaldum makes transfer decision

Georginio Wijnaldum has decided to stay at Liverpool this season, according to Sky Sports. They report that the Dutchman has spoken to Jurgen Klopp and decided that he wants to extend his contract with the Reds.

The midfielder has just a year left on his contract and was linked with a move away this summer. Ronald Koeman is reportedly keen on working with his countryman at Barcelona and the club were keen on getting him too.

Some reports suggest that Wijnaldum has agreed personal terms with Barcelona, but Sky Sports claim that he is going to remain at Anfield.

Ronaldo Koeman talks ahead of pre-season friendly

Barcelona take on Nastic tomorrow in a pre-season friendly and Ronald Koeman spoke to the club's media team today. The manager shed light on the youngsters in the squad and said:

“The young players have adapted very well and also the signings. It is a strong group, everyone has a chance of playing. We have a phenomenal atmosphere in training, the youngsters have participated and have a lot of quality, now we need to mature and get more physical.”

Talking about the friendly, he said:

“Each player will play 45 minutes to find the intensity of the game, we are going to play two teams. We will look for the intensity of the game, how we want to play with the ball, the transition of the game, how we are going pressure our rivals, things to improve.”

New signing arrives in Barcelona

Barcelona have announced that Miralem Pjanic has arrived at the club. The midfielder was signed from Juventus and will be unveiled next week.

Pjanic was supposed to join the club last week, but unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19. He has since then recovered and officially joined Barcelona earlier this week.

