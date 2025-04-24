Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Hansi Flick agrees extension, Como plan Alex Valle stay, and more - April 24, 2025

Barcelona are preparing to lock horns with Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday, April 26, at the Estadio de la Cartuja. The Catalans have faced Los Blancos twice this season, winning both games.

Meanwhile, Hansi Flick has agreed to sign a new deal at Camp Nou. Elsewhere, Como are planning to keep Alex Valle permanently at the club.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from April 24, 2025.

Hansi Flick agrees extension

Hansi Flick

Hansi Flick has agreed to extend his stay at Barcelona, according to MARCA. The German manager's contract runs until 2026, but the Catalans are eager to avoid any speculation regarding his future.

Flick has transformed the LaLiga side since taking over from Xavi last summer. His team have been playing exciting, attacking football, and have scored goals for fun so far.

Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha have been in rejuvenated form, while Lamine Yamal has continued his spectacular rise. Flick's Barca have already won the Supercopa de Espana, and face Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final this weekend.

Barcelona are also leading the title race with five games left in the season, while they have reached the semifinal of the Champions League. The Catalans are pleased with Flick's efforts and have decided to extend his stay by another year.

Recent discussions have been fruitful, and an agreement is already in place that will keep the German at Camp Nou until 2027. However, the formal signing is delayed due to FFP regulations and will only be completed at the end of the season.

While the short-term extension is Flick's preference, the LaLiga giants want to hand him a two-year extension next season. That will ensure his position remains secure regardless of the outcome of the next presidential elections.

Como plan Alex Valle stay

Alex Valle

Como are planning to sign Alex Valle permanently this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The 20-year-old left-back moved to Celtic from Barcelona last summer on loan and was quite impressive with the Scottish giants.

Valle joined Como on loan in January and has continued his fine form in Serie A. The Italian side are pleased with his efforts so far and are planning to keep hold of him permanently.

Valle reportedly has a €6m release clause in his contract, which the Lombardy-based club are ready to trigger this summer. Borussia Dortmund apparently have their eyes on the Spanish full-back as well, while Barcelona have been tipped to bring him back to Camp Nou too. However, as things stand, Valle looks set to stay with Como beyond the summer.

Marcus Rashford wants Barcelona move at any cost

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford is desperate to move to Barcelona, according to SPORT. The English forward had a fallout with Ruben Amorim at Manchester United and left the club on loan in January to join Aston Villa.

The player was also linked with the Catalans in the winter, but a move failed to materialize. Rashford is expected to permanently leave the Red Devils this summer, and is apparently on the radar of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as well.

The Villans reportedly have a £40m buy option in their loan deal. However, the 27-year-old prefers to move to Camp Nou instead.

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written over 8500 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5Million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More