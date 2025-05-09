Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Hansi Flicks wants EPL ace, Catalans learn Jeremie Frimpong price, and more - May 9, 2025

Barcelona are preparing to face Real Madrid for the fourth time this season this weekend. The two teams lock horns on Sunday, May 11, in the league, at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Meanwhile, Hansi Flick wants a Premier League forward at Camp Nou. Elsewhere, the Catalans have learned Bayer Leverkusen's asking price for Jeremie Frimpong.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from May 9, 2025.

Hansi Flicks wants Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford

Hansi Flick has given his green signal to Barcelona's proposed move for Marcus Rashford, according to journalist Fernando Polo. The English forward was heavily linked with the Catalans in January, and Polo suggests that the German manager had already sanctioned the move earlier this year.

However, the transfer failed to materialize due to Financial Fair Play issues. Rashford eventually left Manchester United to join Aston Villa in the winter transfer window on a six-month loan.

The Villans have an option to sign him permanently this summer, but it is believed that the 27-year-old has his heart set on a move to Camp Nou. Interestingly, the report adds that Rashford has already reached out to Pini Zahavi to script a deal.

The super agent has strong ties with Barcelona and also represents Hansi Flick and Robert Lewandowski. The Catalans are looking for a new left-forward this summer, and the Englishman has offered his services.

However, the club's poor finances could once again prove an issue in the completion of a move. Rashford has registered four goals and six assists from 17 games across competitions for Aston Villa.

Barcelona learn Jeremie Frimpong price

Jeremie Frimpong

Barcelona will have to pay €35-40 million for the services of Jeremie Frimpong this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Catalans are on the hunt for a new right-back this summer to compete with and cover for Jules Kounde.

The LaLiga giants have identified Frimpong as an option, thanks to his stellar performances for Bayer Leverkusen so far. The 24-year-old has scored four goals and set up 12 more from 47 games in all competitions so far this season.

Barcelona are convinced that he could be a hit at Camp Nou, but the finances of the deal could pose a threat to their plans. The Dutchman has a €40 million release clause in his contract, which could make him too costly for the Catalans. They could instead turn their attention to cheaper alternatives like Rayo Vallecano's Andrei Ratiu and Almeria speedster Marc Pubill.

Aston Villa eyeing Eric Garcia

Eric Garcia

Aston Villa have set their sights on Eric Garcia, according to Fichajes.net. The Spanish defender has been in and out of Hansi Flick's starting XI this season, although he has been heavily involved in recent games.

Nevertheless, Garcia's future remains in the air ahead of the summer, with his contract due to expire in 2026. The 24-year-old's previous experience playing in the Premier League with Manchester City also makes him an alluring prospect for Aston Villa.

However, the report adds that Barcelona have no desire to let him go. Flick holds the player in high regard, and the Catalans are already planning to hand him a new deal.

