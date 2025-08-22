Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Jules Kounde extends stay, Marseille want LaLiga ace, and more - August 22, 2025

Barcelona are putting together final preparations ahead of their LaLiga tie against Levante on Saturday, August 23, at the Ciutat de Valencia. The Catalans started the new season with a 3-0 win over Mallorca last weekend.
Meanwhile, Jules Kounde has committed his future to the Spanish champions. Elsewhere, Marseille are interested in a LaLiga midfielder.
On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from August 22, 2025.
Jules Kounde extends stay
Jules Kounde has signed a new deal with Barcelona, the club have confirmed. The French defender enjoyed a tremendous 2024-25 campaign with the Catalans, registering four goals and eight assists from 53 games across competitions.
Kounde's efforts have turned heads across Europe, but the LaLiga champions have moved quickly to end any speculation regarding his future. The 26-year-old has signed a five-year deal that will keep him at Camp Nou until 2030.
Speaking to the club's media, Jules Kounde insisted that he is very happy at Barcelona.
“I’m very happy to renew. It was quite simple. I’m very happy, and for me and the club, it was easy to reach an agreement. Goals? The sky’s the limit, as we say in France. That’s my objective. We’re lucky to be at a club that competes for every title. We’re going for more to win even more than last season,” said Kounde.
He continued:
“I’m very proud to extend my contract. It was very easy. Club and I were clear about it. It will be for eight seasons, and what motivates us every day is winning titles. We have a team that can compete against anyone. Being a legend isn’t on my mind. People say that. I do receive love from people.”
The Frenchman is naturally a center-back, but has flourished in the right-back role.
Marseille want Marc Casado
Marseille have set their sights on Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado, according to Onze Mondial. The Ligue 1 club are in the market for a replacement for Adrien Rabiot, who is expected to be on his way this summer.
The Frenchman has been put up for sale following a backroom fight with teammate Jonathan Rowe, who will be sold as well. Marseille have identified Casado as an option to take Rabiot's place in Roberto De Zerbi's midfield.
The Catalans remain in financial difficulties and are likely to turn to player sales to address the issue. Casado is no longer a guaranteed starter under Hansi Flick, and the LaLiga champions reportedly value him at €30m. However, Barcelona will not force the 21-year-old to leave, and the final decision will rest with the player.
Inaki Pena eager to leave Barcelona this summer
Inake Pena is doing everything possible to complete a move away from Barcelona this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo. The 25-year-old is no longer wanted at Camp Nou following the arrival of Joan Garcia this summer from Espanyol.
With Wojciech Szczesny also in Hansi Flick's roster, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the mix as well, the Catalans are ready to offload Pena this year. The Spaniard is also ready to leave to get his career back on track and is expected to depart on loan in the coming days.