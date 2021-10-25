Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Jurgen Klopp pushing Salah to join Barca, Major blow as midfielder suffers hamstring injury and more - 25 October 2021

Barcelona fell to a 2-1 loss against arch-rivals Real Madrid at the Camp Nou in the 2021-22 season's first El Clasico. Ronald Koeman was surrounded by fans after the defeat and the future looks grim for Barcelona's manager. The Catalans have now slipped to ninth in the La Liga table following their latest defeat.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 25 October 2021.

Sergio Busquets says Barcelona did not deserve to lose El Clasico

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander

Barcelona veteran Sergio Busquets is of the opinion that Barcelona deserved more from the first El Clasico of the season. David Alaba and Lucas Vazquez were on target for Real Madrid while Sergio Aguero got the Catalans a consolation goal in the dying embers of the game.

In a post-match interview with Barca TV (via AS), Busquets said:

"They got it right in the first half and we didn't. We knew they were going to let us have the ball but they had speed with Rodrigo and Vinicius.

"In a team with these characteristics, when you lose the ball it is difficult to recover. And they have scored a goal in a kick, not in a play. That changes the game completely. I don't think we deserved to lose, but that's football.

"When there are games of these characteristics, the one who scores first has the advantage. In the second half, we had possession and control, but we had not made clear chances."

Frenkie De Jong out with a hamstring injury

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga Santander

Barcelona just cannot seem to catch a break. Ronald Koeman had an injury ravaged squad to pick from against Real Madrid. The likes of Pedri, Ronald Araujo, Ousmane Dembele and Martin Braithwaite are all on the treatment table.

Frenkie De Jong is the latest entrant to the nursing room. The Dutchman pulled his hamstring in the game against Real Madrid. The Barcelona doctors will examine his situation in detail and mark a return date but he is expected to miss out for at least a month.

Jurgen Klopp pushing Mohamed Salah to join Barcelona

Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League

Mohamed Salah is arguably the most in-form player on the planet right now. The Egyptian international scored a sensational hat-trick against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday as the Merseysiders thumped their bitter rivals 5-0.

Salah, now 29, is currently tied to Liverpool until 2023. As per the latest reports, he wants £500,000 per week in wages and Liverpool are reluctant to give him a bumper deal since he will turn 30 next summer.

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly resigned to losing his best attacker next year if a contract is not signed. Real Madrid and Barcelona have both been interested in Salah. El Nacional claims that Klopp has now recommended Barcelona over Real Madrid to the 29-year-old.

Salah would be the main man at Barcelona if he ends up joining the club, whereas he'd just be one of the many stars at Real Madrid.

