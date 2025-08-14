Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: LaLiga ace wants to stay, Catalans plan Eric Garcia renewal, more - August 14, 2025

Barcelona face Mallorca at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix on Saturday, August 16, in LaLiga. The Catalans won the league last season, finishing four points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, a veteran striker wants to stay at Camp Nou. Elsewhere, the LaLiga champions are working to extend Eric Garcia's stay at the club.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from August 14, 2025.

Robert Lewandowski wants to stay

Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski has no plans to leave Barcelona this summer, his agent Pini Zahavi has confirmed. The Polish striker has entered the final year of his contract and is apparently wanted by clubs from Saudi Arabia.

Speakign to Fakt, Zahavi said that Lewandowski turned down a massive offer to move to the Middle East last year.

“Clubs in Saudi Arabia are overflowing with players; they don’t know what to do with them. There are limits on the number of foreigners allowed, which limits their options. But Robert didn’t want to play there anyway,” said Zahavi.

He continued:

“A year ago, he received a concrete offer. They offered him more than €100 million per season. Per season! But he preferred to fight for La Liga and the Champions League. And he almost achieved both goals.”

He concluded:

“This is his place on earth, where he feels most comfortable.”

Robert Lewandowski scored 42 goals from 52 games across competitions for Barcelona last season.

Barcelona plan Eric Garcia renewal

Eric Garcia

Barcelona are working to tie Eric Garcia down to a new deal, according to SPORT. The Spanish defender was in and out of the starting XI last season, and his contract expires next summer.

Garcia's versatility continues to be an asset for the Catalans, with the player operating at right-back, center back and midfield last season. The LaLiga champions are keen to hold on to the 24-year-old, especially after Inigo Martinez's departure this summer. Barcelona are already engaged in talks to tie the player down until 2029 or 2030, and hope to have the process completed by the end of the summer.

Inigo Martinez opens up on Camp Nou exit

Inigo Martinez

Inigo Martinez has revealed that he agreed to a move to Al-Nassr for economic reasons. Speaking to Onda Vasca, as cited by SPORT, the Spaniard acknowledged that his sudden departure has left everyone in shock.

“Let’s see, many were caught off guard. And apart from the fact that the fans liked me, I generated that illusion. In the end, I caught them suddenly leaving, but these are things in football, and nowadays we are used to changes from one day to the next,” said Martinez.

He continued:

“I would have thought about continuing if I had had more years with Barça. Because my salary was important. It’s not that it was a low salary, but we were comfortable. Whether you want to come to this country or not. It is hard to make this decision; not only dragging my wife, but also my children, everything changes. Maybe I would have thought about it more, yes.”

Inigo Martinez registered 46 appearances for Barcelona last season, 45 of which were starts.

